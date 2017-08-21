Nokia 8 vs Competition: Where Does It Stand? An In-Depth Analysis

Behold, the Nokia 8 is here — Nokia’s first flagship grade smartphone in 3 years and 10 months (considering Lumia 1520, the last flagship model under Nokia branding, launched in 2013). But this phone marks an even bigger milestone — it’s the brand’s first-ever Android flagship, making it one of the most anticipated launches of 2017. Well, not just of 2017, it probably has been the most anticipated product of the decade. And now, the phone we’ve waited for so long is here and before our fanboyism takes over, let’s take a look at how the Nokia 8 stands against its nearest competitors.

Considering its placement as a premium flagship, top rated phones like Galaxy S8, LG G6, Moto Z2 Force, Xiaomi Mi 6, and even the Nubia Z17 are direct rivals to the device. However, before we check out the competition, let’s first see where the phone stands as a flagship grade smartphone in 2017.

Nokia 8: How Does It Look As A Premium 2017 Flagship

On first glance, the Nokia 8 feels like a well-built flagship. The phone has all the bells and whistles that you would expect in a top-end smartphone, including the powerful Snapdragon 835 chipset. It’s a bit low in the RAM department (that is, if you are a power hungry user), with just 4GB available on the base €599 version. Many cheaper models lure you in with a 6GB of RAM base variant but do note that there are still a few flagships that start (and even end) with just 4GB RAM, like the Galaxy S8 and the Huawei P10, so the Nokia 8 isn’t alone.

In the camera department, Sony’s IMX258 (unconfirmed) is most likely inside the 12MP+12MP setup, which is a pretty good sensor. This may not be the best Sony sensor we have seen in a smartphone (like the IMX362 inside the HTC U11 with its large 1.4µm pixel size), but experience tells us that camera optimization plays a large part in the quality of images and videos captured than the sensor model. The setup is impressive with Carl Zeiss lens, Laser Focus, and OIS but the phone lacks any kind of lossless zoom. Even phones which are way cheaper than the Nokia 8 come with optical zoom, so it was probably a bad decision to skip this feature. But I’m sure Nokia could be forgiven for excluding it, provided the camera quality with Carl Zeiss lens is exceptional.

Coming to the pricing, the Nokia 8 isn’t cheap. It starts at €599, which comes to over $700. That’s Galaxy S8, HTC U11 territory, which isn’t going to help its chances for success. Nokia OZO Audio and Dual Sight does try to give it an edge, but is it enough for consumers to choose the Nokia 8 instead of some of the best-rated phones in the market today?

Let’s find out.

Please note that choosing a phone has, and always will be a personal choice. I understand for some users 2K screen will matter more than say water proofing and vice versa. So the conclusions drawn from the comparison below doesn’t aim to be definitive. It’s just to show which phone we would personally pick and why. So, don’t be offended or alarmed just because we picked one phone over the other.

Another thing, we still don’t have a very good idea about Nokia 8’s camera quality. So, I won’t be commenting about the phone’s camera quality in detail in the comparison. But you’ll get camera specs, sensor models, and other details right in the specs comparison table.

So, let’s get on with it.

Nokia 8 vs Competition: Which One’s Better?

Let’s start with the industry leader — Samsung Galaxy S8.

Nokia 8 vs Samsung Galaxy S8

The Nokia 8 vs Galaxy S8 comparison is a pretty easy one on the basis of plain specifications and features. Both have Snapdragon 835 (or equivalent) processors on board but the S8 beats the Nokia 8 in multiple departments like the display, dimensions, special add on features as well as the pricing. Right now, the S8 can be bought at a cheaper price tag than the Nokia 8, at just around €559 on sites like Amazon in Europe. It offers much more value for its cheaper price tag, making the comparison rather straight forward. So, unless you dislike the infinity display, you would get more value with the S8.

Nokia 8 Galaxy S8 DIMENSIONS | WT. Larger body profile

151.5 x 73.7 x 7.9mm

160g Smaller body profile

148.9 x 68.1 x 8mm

155 grams CPU Top-end Processor

SD835@8.45GHz Top-end Processor

SD835@8.45GHz /

Exynos 8895@ 2.3GHz MEMORY SAME Config.

(4GB+64GB) SAME Config.

(4GB+64GB) DISPLAY

5.3-inch 2K LCD

GG5 Better Display (Infinity)

5.8-inch 2K

GG5

AOD, 18:9 Screen

CAMERA Dual Cameras

13MP + 13MP f/2.0 (1.12um pixel)

OIS, Laser + PDAF

Carl Zeiss Optics

dual LED flash

(Sony IMX258?)

FRONT: 13MP 4K Single Camera

12MP f/1.7, 1.4um,

OIS, PDAF, LED Flash

Sony IMX333

FRONT: 8MP 2K COMMS Bluetooth 5.0

USB Type-C 3.1

Wi-Fi ac

NFC

Bluetooth 5.0

USB Type-C 3.1

Wi-Fi ac

NFC SPECIAL FEATURES IP54

Nokia OZO Audio

Carl Zeiss Lens

Dual Sight IP68

Iris Scanner

S-Voice

Wireless Charging PRICE DIFFERENCE 599 Euros 559 Euros (41 Euro Cheaper!)

Our Pick: Galaxy S8

Nokia 8 vs LG G6

While the LG G6 is a pretty decent smartphone, you already know which phone you’d pick in this comparison on the basis of specifications alone. The processor inside the G6 is old now, and so are the connectivity standards used. The display might be the only key feature that’ll lure in customers along with its cheaper €414 price tag. But if you are willing to shell out more, Nokia 8 is likely a better buy.

Nokia 8 LG G6 DIMENSIONS | WT. Larger body profile

151.5 x 73.7 x 7.9mm

160g Smaller body profile

148.9 x 71.9 x 7.9mm

155 grams CPU Top-end Processor

SD835@8.45GHz Slower Processor

SD821@2.35 MEMORY SAME Config.

(4GB+64GB)

MicroSD: Yes SIMILAR Config.

(4GB+32/64/128GB)

MicroSD: Yes DISPLAY 5.3-inch 2K LCD

GG5 Better Display

5.7-inch 2K LCD

GG3

AOD, HDR10, 18:9 Screen

CAMERA Dual Cameras

13MP + 13MP f/2.0 (1.12um pixel)

OIS, Laser + PDAF

Carl Zeiss Optics

(Sony IMX258?)

dual LED flash



FRONT: 13MP 4K Dual Cameras

13MP f/1.8 (1.12um) + 13MP f/2.4

OIS, PDAF, LED Flash

Sony IMX258

FRONT: 5MP 1080p COMMS Bluetooth 5.0

USB Type-C 3.1

Wi-Fi ac

NFC

Bluetooth 4.2

USB Type-C 3.1

Wi-Fi ac

NFC SPECIAL FEATURES IP54

Nokia OZO Audio

Carl Zeiss Lens

Dual Sight IP68

AOD

Wireless Charging BATTERY FEATURES 3090mAh QC 3.0 3300mAh QC 3.0 PRICE DIFFERENCE 599 Euros 414 Euros (185 Euros Cheaper)

Our Pick: Nokia 8

Nokia 8 vs HTC U11

It’s much harder to pick a winner in the Nokia 8 vs HTC 11 comparison. Both are equally good, with great 2K displays and similar body profiles. In fact, I couldn’t pick one model as a clear winner in any department. Note that there’s no headphone jack on the HTC U11, which might be unacceptable for some, but with the superior audio that you get via the USB Type-C connector (thanks to a dedicated DAC), most shouldn’t mind its absence.

Nokia OZO Audio and Dual Sight does give Nokia 8 a slight edge but with HTC’s unique Edge Sense gestures, it becomes a matter of preference rather than whose tech is simply better. So, it really comes down to the camera department and the quality of Nokia 8’s dual sensors over HTC U11’s single 12MP shooter. We already know the U11 has an amazing camera but without any knowledge of Nokia’s camera prowess, it’s hard to pick a winner. Still, I would personally pick HTC for its unique Edge Sense that I would use on a daily basis, rather than Dual Sight or Nokia OZO that would probably be rarely used.

Nokia 8 HTC U11 DIMENSIONS | WT. Similar body profile

151.5 x 73.7 x 7.9mm

160g Similar body profile

153.9 x 75.9 x 7.9mm

169 grams CPU Top-end Processor

SD835@8.45GHz Top-end Processor

SD835@8.45GHz MEMORY SIMILAR Config.

(4GB+64GB)

MicroSD: Yes SIMILAR Config.

(4GB+64GB)

MicroSD: Yes DISPLAY 5.3-inch 2K LCD

GG5 5.5-inch 2K LCD

GG5

CAMERA Dual Cameras

13MP + 13MP f/2.0 (1.12um pixel)

OIS, Laser + PDAF

Carl Zeiss Optics

(Sony IMX258?)

dual LED flash



FRONT: 13MP 4K Single Camera

12MP f/1.7

OIS, PDAF, LED Flash

Sony IMX362



FRONT: 16MP 1080p COMMS Bluetooth 5.0

USB Type-C 3.1

Wi-Fi ac

NFC

3.5mm Headphone Jack

Bluetooth 4.2 (~5.0 after Android O)

USB Type-C 3.1

Wi-Fi ac

NFC

No 3.5mm headphone jack SPECIAL FEATURES IP54

Nokia OZO Audio

Carl Zeiss Lens

Dual Sight IP67

HTC Edge Sense

Wireless Charging

Exceptional Audio BATTERY FEATURES 3090mAh QC 3.0 3000mAh QC 3.0 PRICE DIFFERENCE 599 Euros (20 Euros Cheaper) 620 Euros

Our Pick: HTC U11

Nokia 8 vs Sony Xperia XZ Premium

Barring the amazing 4K resolution screen and the 960 fps super slo-mo video recording feature, the Xperia XZ Premium fails to impress. Its bulky profile doesn’t help to get a comfortable grip and neither does its 195g weight. The camera is just above average, not up to Sony’s exceptional standards. So, unless you are a huge fan of 4K smartphone displays, the Nokia 8 should be good enough of a flagship for most customers.

Nokia 8 Xperia XZ Premium DIMENSIONS | WT. Smaller body profile & Lighter

151.5 x 73.7 x 7.9mm

160g Larger Body Profile & Way Heavier

156 x 77 x 7.9 mm

195 grams CPU Top-end Processor

SD835@8.45GHz Top-end Processor

SD835@8.45GHz MEMORY SIMILAR Config.

(4GB+64GB)

MicroSD: Yes SIMILAR Config.

(4GB+64GB)

MicroSD: Yes DISPLAY 5.3-inch 2K LCD

GG5 5.46-inch LCD 4K

GG5

HDR10

CAMERA Dual Cameras

13MP + 13MP f/2.0 (1.12um pixel)

OIS, Laser + PDAF, dual LED flash

Carl Zeiss Optics

(Sony IMX258?)



FRONT: 13MP 4K Dual Cameras

19MP f/2.0 (1.22um)

Laser + PDAF, EIS, dual LED Flash

Sony IMX400



FRONT: 13MP 1080p COMMS Bluetooth 5.0

USB Type-C 3.1

Wi-Fi ac

NFC



Bluetooth 5.0

USB Type-C 3.1

Wi-Fi ac

NFC

SPECIAL FEATURES IP54

Nokia OZO Audio

Carl Zeiss Lens

Dual Sight IP68

960 fps slo-mo video recording

BATTERY FEATURES 3090mAh QC 3.0 3230mAh QC 3.0 PRICE DIFFERENCE 599 Euros (50 Euros Cheaper) 650 Euros

Our Pick: Nokia 8

Nokia 8 vs Moto Z2 Force

Love to get your hands on a super slim device? Then the Moto Z2 Force should be your pick with a razor-thin 6mm body. It weighs just 143 grams, making it lighter than most 5.5-inch phones out there. At what cost though? There’s no headphone jack and the battery is smaller than other models, measuring 2730mAh. Not that bad, right? The Z2 Force does feature Moto’s unique ShatterShield technology but it does come at a cost — scratch prone front. But once again, the front’s replaceable, so don’t panic yet. Moto Style Shells are definitely an added plus, especially when you can add features such as Wireless charging.

So, this was all about why you would pick the Z2 Force. Moving on to Nokia 8, the camera has to be its biggest asset. If the camera is really amazing, your choice becomes easier, with features like dedicated Nokia OZO Audio, Dual Sight tech, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a slightly larger battery, further tempting you to pick the Nokia 8 over Z2 Force. Pricing doesn’t help in the choice as it’s too close.

If I had to make a choice, the camera would be a big deciding factor. Without that information, I would pick the Moto Z2 Force for its slimmer profile and Moto Style Shells.

Nokia 8 Moto Z2 Force DIMENSIONS | WT. Larger body profile

151.5 x 73.7 x 7.9mm

160g Super Slim & Lightweight

155.8 x 76 x 6.1 mm

143 grams CPU Top-end Processor

SD835@8.45GHz Top-end Processor

SD835@8.45GHz MEMORY SIMILAR Config.

(4GB+64GB)

MicroSD: Yes SIMILAR Config.

(4GB+64GB)

MicroSD: Yes DISPLAY 5.3-inch 2K LCD

GG5 5.5-inch 2K P-OLED

Shatterproof

CAMERA Dual Cameras

13MP + 13MP f/2.0 (1.12um pixel)

OIS, Laser + PDAF, dual LED flash

Carl Zeiss Optics

(Sony IMX258?)





FRONT: 13MP 4K Dual Cameras

12MP + 12MP f/2.0 (1.25um)

Laser + PDAF, dual LED Flash

Sony IMX386



FRONT: 5MP 1080p w/ LED Flash COMMS Bluetooth 5.0

USB Type-C 3.1

Wi-Fi ac

NFC

3.5mm Headphone Jack

Bluetooth 4.2 (~5.0 after Android O)

USB Type-C 3.1

Wi-Fi ac

NFC

No 3.5mm headphone jack SPECIAL FEATURES IP54

Nokia OZO Audio

Carl Zeiss Lens

Dual Sight Splash Proof

Shatterproof glass

Wireless Charging (via Moto Style Shell) BATTERY FEATURES 3090mAh QC 3.0 2730mAh QC 3.0 PRICE DIFFERENCE 599 Euros (14 Euros Cheaper) 614 Euros

Our Pick: Moto Z2 Force

Now, let’s bring in the flagships from China. Should make the comparison really interesting and probably one sided.

Nokia 8 vs Xiaomi Mi 6

The Xiaomi Mi 6 is an embodiment of the perfect 2017 flagship, at least on the basis of specs. The phone has SD835, 6GB RAM, large memory option variants, splash resistance, good dual cameras with 2x Optical zoom, and a sufficiently large battery — all inside a compact body profile and affordable price tag.

The Nokia 8 is aiming for a similar place in the market, perhaps, a level higher than the Mi 6. So, you get a 2K display, special features like Nokia OZO Audio and Dual Sight as well as the latest connectivity standards (including a 3.5mm dedicated headphone jack which the Mi 6 lacks). On paper, the Nokia 8 is better but it’s significantly costlier than the Mi 6. Now, all you have to decide is whether a €255 difference is worth the upgrade.

If I had to make a choice, I would personally go with the Nokia 8. Yes, it’s costlier, but the camera is probably going to be better and Dual Sight tech seems like a feature that I would check out every once in a while. Despite doing everything right, I feel, the Mi 6 is a bit too safe for a 2017 flagship.

Nokia 8 Xiaomi Mi 6 DIMENSIONS | WT. Smaller body profile & Lighter

151.5 x 73.7 x 7.9mm

160g Compact Body

145.2 x 70.5 x 7.5 mm

168 grams CPU Top-end Processor

SD835@8.45GHz Top-end Processor

SD835@8.45GHz MEMORY (4GB+64GB)

MicroSD: Yes BETTER Config.

(6GB+64GB)

MicroSD: NO DISPLAY 5.3-inch 2K LCD

GG5 5.15-inch LCD 1080p

GG

CAMERA Dual Cameras

13MP + 13MP f/2.0 (1.12um pixel)

OIS, Laser + PDAF, dual LED flash

Carl Zeiss Optics

(Sony IMX258?)



FRONT: 13MP 4K Dual Cameras

12MP + 12MP f/1.8 + f/2.6 (1.25um+1.0um)

PDAF, OIS, 2x Optical Zoom, dual LED Flash

Sony IMX386 + S5k3m3



FRONT: 8MP 1080p COMMS Bluetooth 5.0

USB Type-C 3.1

Wi-Fi ac

NFC

3.5mm Headphone Jack

Bluetooth 5.0

USB Type-C 2.0

Wi-Fi ac

NFC

IR Port

No 3.5mm headphone jack

SPECIAL FEATURES IP54

Nokia OZO Audio

Carl Zeiss Lens

Dual Sight Splash Resistant



BATTERY FEATURES 3090mAh QC 3.0 3350mAh QC 3.0 PRICE DIFFERENCE 599 Euros 344 Euros (255 Euros Cheaper!)

Our Pick: Nokia 8

Nokia 8 vs Nubia Z17

Unlike the Xiaomi Mi 6, the Nubia Z17 brings a couple of features to spice up its comparison with the Nokia 8. It features a bezel-less aRC 3.0 screen — which looks beautiful, Quick Charge 4.0 support, Dolby Atmos, 6GB RAM with an 8GB RAM option, an IR port, and even 2x lossless zoom while being a good €245 cheaper! Apart from the connectivity department, the Nokia 8 does not have a significant edge over the Z17. Yes, the Nokia 8 gives a tough fight with Dual Sight and Nokia OZO. Also, the screen resolution is higher at 2K, but are these features enough to ignore a €245 price difference? For the additional €245, you do get a faster upgrade promise to Android O as compared to the Z17.

But personally, I like the Z17 and the Nokia 8 does not have enough punch to make me switch over to the model, at least not yet.

Nokia 8 Nubia Z17 DIMENSIONS | WT. Similar body profile but Lighter

151.5 x 73.7 x 7.9mm

160g 152.6 x 72.4 x 7.6 mm

173g CPU Top-end Processor

SD835@8.45GHz Top-end Processor

SD835@8.45GHz MEMORY (4GB+64GB)

MicroSD: Yes BETTER Config.

(6GB+64GB)

MicroSD: NO DISPLAY 5.3-inch 2K LCD

GG5 5.5-inch LCD 1080p

aRC 3.0 bezel-less tech

GG CAMERA Dual Cameras

13MP + 13MP f/2.0 (1.12um pixel)

OIS, Laser + PDAF, dual LED flash

Carl Zeiss Optics

(Sony IMX258?)



FRONT: 13MP 4K Dual Cameras

12MP + 23MP f/1.8 + f/2.0 (1.4um+1.0um)

PDAF, 2x lossless Zoom, dual LED Flash

Sony IMX362 + IMX318



FRONT: 16MP COMMS Bluetooth 5.0

USB Type-C 3.1

Wi-Fi ac

NFC

3.5mm Headphone Jack Bluetooth 4.1

USB Type-C 2.0 (unconfirmed)

Wi-Fi ac

NFC

IR Port

No 3.5mm headphone jack

SPECIAL FEATURES IP54

Nokia OZO Audio

Carl Zeiss Lens

Dual Sight IP68

FiT (Interactive Edges)

8GB RAM variant

Dolby Atmos

Quick Charge 4.0 support

BATTERY FEATURES 3090mAh QC 3.0 3200mAh QC 3.0 PRICE DIFFERENCE 599 Euros 350 Euros (249 Euros Cheaper!)

Our Pick: Nubia Z17

Nokia 8 vs Huawei P10

P10 is known for its Leica dual cameras and that’s definitely going to be a deciding factor. It will all boil down to Leica vs Carl Zeiss and whose dual camera implementation is better. The Huawei P10 has a thinner and lighter body, but in rest of the departments, like display and connectivity, the Nokia 8 has an edge. Add splash resistance, OZO Audio, and Dual Sight tech, and things get harder for the P10. We could bring the larger Huawei P10 Plus into the picture to make things interesting. The Nokia 8 lies in between these two siblings in terms of pricing. Add €40 to Nokia 8’s price for a Huawei P10 Plus and you get a larger 3750mAh battery as well as an IR port. But then you lose on the latest connectivity standards, splash resistance and Nokia’s proprietary OZO Audio and Dual Sight technologies.

So, on paper, for €40 less than the P10 Plus, the Nokia 8 looks better.

Nokia 8 Huawei P10 DIMENSIONS | WT. Larger

151.5 x 73.7 x 7.9mm

160g Super Compact & Lightweight

145.3 x 69.3 x 7 mm

145g CPU Top-end Processor

SD835@8.45GHz Top-end Processor

Kirin 960 @ 2.4GHz MEMORY SIMILAR Config.

(4GB+64GB)

MicroSD: Yes Similar Config.

(4GB+32GB)

MicroSD: Yes DISPLAY 5.3-inch 2K LCD

GG5 5.5-inch 1080p LCD

GG5

CAMERA Dual Cameras

13MP + 13MP f/2.0 +f2.0 (1.12um+1.12um)

OIS, Laser + PDAF, dual LED flash

Carl Zeiss Optics

(Sony IMX258?)



FRONT: 13MP 4K Dual Cameras

12MP + 20MP f/2.0

OIS, Laser + PDAF, 2x Lossless Zoom, dual LED flash

Leica Optics

(Sensor Model Unknown)



FRONT: 8MP COMMS Bluetooth 5.0

USB Type-C 3.1

Wi-Fi ac

NFC

3.5mm Headphone Jack Bluetooth 4.2

USB Type-C 2.0

Wi-Fi ac

NFC

3.5mm Headphone Jack SPECIAL FEATURES IP54

Nokia OZO Audio

Carl Zeiss Lens

Dual Sight Not Splash Proof

Leica Optics



BATTERY FEATURES 3090mAh QC 3.0 3200mAh Fast Charging PRICE DIFFERENCE 599 Euros 554 Euros (45 Euros Cheaper)

Our Pick: Nokia 8

Nokia 8 vs OnePlus 5

The OnePlus 5 is a solid contender to the Nokia 8, featuring similar specs but priced nearly €100 cheaper. In fact, you get 2GB of additional RAM at a cheaper price. But if you are happy with 4GB RAM, and are ready to spend €100 more, the Nokia 8 is also a good option. For the additional price, you get a 2K display, Nokia OZO Audio, and Dual Sight technology. If ‘bothies’ are your thing, then the Nokia 8 is your choice. But given that OnePlus 5 is a solid flagship by itself, even when it comes to the dual camera performance, the quality of Nokia 8’s rear camera would make all the difference. If it’s better than the OnePlus 5, which could easily be possible, then paying €100 extra would probably be worth it. But without the camera performance in the picture, OnePlus 5 seems to be the better pick here.

Nokia 8 OnePlus 5 DIMENSIONS | WT. Larger profile

151.5 x 73.7 x 7.9mm

160g Smaller body profile & Lighter

154.2 x 74.1 x 7.3 mm

153 g CPU Top-end Processor

SD835@8.45GHz Top-end Processor

SD835@8.45GHz MEMORY (4GB+64GB)

MicroSD: Yes BETTER Config.

(6GB+64GB)

MicroSD: NO DISPLAY 5.3-inch 2K LCD

GG5 5.5-inch AMOLED 1080p

GG5

CAMERA Dual Cameras

13MP + 13MP f/2.0 (1.12um pixel)

OIS, Laser + PDAF, dual LED flash

Carl Zeiss Optics

(Sony IMX258?)



FRONT: 13MP 4K Dual Cameras

16MP + 20MP f/1.7 + f/2.6 (1.12um+1.0um)

PDAF, EIS, 1.6x Optical Zoom, dual LED Flash

Sony IMX398 + IMX350



FRONT: 8MP EIS(gyro) 1080p COMMS Bluetooth 5.0

USB Type-C 3.1

Wi-Fi ac

NFC

3.5mm Headphone Jack

Bluetooth 5.0

USB Type-C 2.0

Wi-Fi ac

NFC

3.5mm headphone jack

SPECIAL FEATURES IP54

Nokia OZO Audio

Carl Zeiss Lens

Dual Sight Dirac HD sound

BATTERY FEATURES 3090mAh QC 3.0 3300mAh Dash Charge PRICE DIFFERENCE 599 Euros 499 Euros (100 Euros Cheaper!)

Our Pick: OnePlus 5

So, that was Nokia 8 vs competition. The comparison tables should give you a good idea as to where each phone stands in different departments and hopefully, it’ll help you in your buying decision.

