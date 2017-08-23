Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Unpacked Event Livestream & What to Expect on its Specs, Features, Pricing

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will be unveiled today through the Unpacked event that will begin later today. Here is all that you want to know about the upcoming flagship phablet from Samsung.



Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Launch Event and Livestream

The 2017 Galaxy Unpacked for unveiling the Note 8 will begin today at 8 PM PT and 11 AM ET in the U.S and 4 PM GMT. The event will be held at New York and its livestream will be available through Samsung’s official site, Samsung Mobile YouTube channel and Unpacked 2017 apps for Android and iOS.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Specifications and Features

The Galaxy Note 8 will be the largest ever Note series phone that will be coming with a 6.3-inch S-AMOLED screen. The Infinity Display with its full-screen design will produce QHD+ resolution of 2,960 x 1,440 pixels along with an aspect ratio of 18.5:9.

The Galaxy Note 8 powered with Snapdragon is expected to arrive in the U.S. The Exynos chipset powered Note 8 is rumored to be available in the international markets. Both the variants are pegged to feature 6 GB of RAM. The Galaxy Note 8 is expected to be available in 64 GB, 128 GB and 256 GB storage models. The 256 GB model is rumored to be solely available in South Korea and China.

It will be the first ever smartphone from Samsung to come with dual rear cameras that will feature a 12-megapixel Dual Pixel RGB sensor and a 13-megapixel telephoto lens. It will come with features like OIS and 2x optical zoom. Leaked renders have revealed that the LED flash unit will be sit between the dual rear cameras and the fingerprint scanner. For shooting selfies, it is expected to house an autofocus enabled 8-megpaixel snapper. An iris scanner is also expected to be available on the Note 8.

It will arrive with Android 7.1.1 Nougat preinstalled and is expected to receive Android 8.0 Oreo within this year. It will be arriving with a S Pen stylus. A 3,300 mAh battery manufactured by Samsung SDI and Japan’s Murata Manufacturing will be available on the Note 8.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Color Variants

Well-known leakster Evan Blass has not revealed the specifications of the Galaxy Note 8 but also the multiple color variants that can be seen in the post. The Note 8 is expected to be available in colors like Midnight Black, Maple Gold, Orchid Gray and Deep Sea Blue.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Pricing and Release Date

The Galaxy Note 8 is expected to be available on pre-orders from Aug. 24 in the U.S. and its shipments are expected to begin on Sept. 15. In South Korea also, the Note 8 is expected to be available for buying from Sept. 15 after being available on pre-orders from Sept. 1 to 10. Samsung is pegged to provide some gifts like a 256 GB microSD card and wireless charger of a 360-degree cam for Galaxy Note 8 buyers in the U.S. In South Korea too, the 64 GB and 256 GB Note 8 models will come with attractive gifts.

In Europe, the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is expected to be available with a pricing of 1,000 euros ($1.175). Customers who pre-order in the Europe are rumored to receive a free DeX dock. Other markets are expected to the Note 8 in October. The pricing for the Chinese market has also been revealed.

