The Galaxy Note 8′ 3300mAh Battery Image Leaks

The specs of the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 leaked earlier this week and we reported it will feature a 3300mAh battery. An image said to be of the device’s battery has leaked confirming it will indeed feature a 3300mAh battery.

The battery is smaller than that of the Galaxy S8+ and Galaxy Note 7 (both 3500mAh) but still larger than that of the Galaxy S8 (3000mAh) and the Galaxy Note FE (3200mAh).

The Note 8 is also thicker at 8.5 mm than the Note 7 and Note FE (7.9 mm), so hopefully we shouldn’t have battery issues this time around.

The rest of the specs include a 6.3-inch infinity display, 6GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage. Depending on the region, it will be powered by the Snapdragon 835 or Samsung’s own Exynos 8895. There will be two rear cameras, a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and the line’s signature S-Pen.

Launch is scheduled for August 23 and sales will commence in September and October depending on the region.

(Source, via)

