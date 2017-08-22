Samsung Bundles Interesting Gifts With The Galaxy Note 8 In Korea

A few days ago, Evan Blass revealed the gifts that will be bundled with the Galaxy Note 8 in the US. You can either get a 256GB microSD card and wireless charger or a 360° cam.

In Korea, the gifts are equally interesting judging from the details of a leaked flyer. The flyer not only states the gifts but also confirms the existence of a 256GB variant.

If you purchase the 256GB model, you get an AKG Bluetooth Speaker or a Nemonic Printer which retails for $120. The 64GB model gets the new Gear VR with the remote control ($94) or a LED case ($40) and a 5100mAh fast charge power bank that retails for $60.

Since the Galaxy Note 8 is going to be pretty expensive, these additional gifts are not bad.

(Source)

