The Galaxy Note 8 May Have A Variant With A $1200 Price tag

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 arrives tomorrow. It will be the first Samsung phone with dual rear cameras and also the most expensive so far. Prices of the three variants have leaked and the cheapest is nearly $1,000.

The Galaxy Note 8 will have 6GB RAM as standard on all three variants but will come with 64GB, 128GB or 256GB of built-in storage. The 64GB model is the international edition while the other two will be an Asia exclusive.

According to ITHome, the 64GB model will sell for ¥6288 (~$944); the 128GB version will get a ¥7088 price (~$1064); and the 256GB model will retail for ¥7988 (~$1199).

This is Samsung’s first time of crossing the $1000 mark. Apple is expected to do the same with the release of the iPhone 8.

The Galaxy Note 8 will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 in some markets and an Exynos 8895 in others. It will have a display design similar to the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+but bigger.

(Source, via)

