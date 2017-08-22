Gionee X1 is An MT6737-Powered Mid-Ranger For India

Gionee has released a new smartphone for the Indian market. The Gionee X1 is a mid-range device that packs a Mediatek MT6737 processor and a price that puts it in competition with the Moto E4 and the Nokia 3.

The Gionee X1 has a 5.0-inch HD display. There is 2GB of RAM and 16GB of built-in storage that can be expanded via microSD card slot. The X1 has an 8MP rear camera with dual LED flash that sits above a fingerprint scanner. The front camera is another 8MP camera too with its own flash.

Gionee has included a 3000mAh battery inside the X1 that should see you through the better part of a day. There is an audio jack at the top and a microUSB port at the bottom right of the device. However, the main speaker however sits at the back. The phone runs Android 7.0 out of the box underneath Gionee’s Amigo 4.0 UI.

The Gionee X1 comes in Champagne Gold and Black and is priced at INR 8,999 (~$140). Airtel customers who purchase the X1 will get 10GB of data per month for up to 6 months on data recharges of 1GB and above.

The price of the X1 is lesser than the INR 10,248 (~$160) price of the Nokia 3 but more than the INR 8,456 price of the Moto E4 (~$132). All three phones have the same processor but are slightly different from each other.

READ MORE: Gionee M2018 Appears on TENAA, Looks Nearly Like The M2017

The Nokia 3 and Moto E4 both have smaller batteries, 2630mAh 2800mAh respectively, but they both have Gorilla Glass 3 and run a near stock version of Android. HMD Global already says the Nokia 3 will get updated to Android 8.0 Oreo and the Moto E4 may follow suit. We are not so sure the Gionee X1 may make it past Nougat.

Always be the first to know. Follow us: