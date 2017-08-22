Nubia Z17 8GB RAM Versions Now on Pre-order, Starts At 3199 Yuan(~$480)

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

ZTE’s elite Nubia brand went official with the Nubia Z17 in June, announcing both a 6GB RAM + 64GB / 128GB storage and an high-end 8GB RAM + 128GB version. A new variant with 8GB RAM + 64GB storage was later spotted on TENAA a couple of weeks back, making the 8GB RAM version available in two storage types and price points.

Since the launch, none of the 8GB RAM version has been up for sale. However, the 8GB version of Z17 is now available for pre-order on Nubia’s official website and on Nubia official flagship store on Jingdong. One good thing about making the 8GB RAM version available with a 64GB storage is that it brings down the price of the top-end variant drastically. While the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is available for $3999 Yuan ($587), the 8GB RAM +64GB storage version is available for 3,199 Yuan ($480). The pre-order will run from now until August 28 when the sales would commence.

Read More: OnePlus 5 vs. Nubia Z17: Which Snapdragon 835, 8 GB RAM Smartphone is Better?

As a reminder, the Nubia Z17 features a bezel-less 5.5-inch 1080p display panel protected by Corning Gorilla Glass. It is powered by a Snapdragon 835 processor and gets its juice from a 3200mAh battery with support for QC 4.0 fast charging. On the camera end, it features a powerful dual camera setup that consists of a 23MP + 12MP sensor with f/1.8 aperture and 1.4um large pixel. The setup supports 2x optical zoom and 10x dynamic zoom. There is also a 16MP selfie shooter at the front. In addition, the phone comes with Android 7.1 with Nubia UI 5.0 on top. Connectivity features include Dolby Atmos, Hi-Fi+, NFC, Bluetooth 4.1 and dual-band Wi-Fi ac.

(source)

Always be the first to know. Follow us: