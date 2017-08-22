Xiaomi’s MIJIA Compact 4K Camera With 6-Axis Stabilization Goes Official

Xiaomi has quietly launched yet another cool gadget, this time around a compact-sized camera. The camera is dubbed the MIJIA Compact Camera and is already available to buy on Xiaomi’s Mi Mall. The camera comes with a number of features, one of which is the ability to record 4K videos and in Xiaomi’s usual way, it has a cheap price tag of 699 Yuan (~$105).

The MIJIA Compact Camera comes with a compact size which can easily fit into the pocket. Specifically, it has a dimension of 71.5 x 42.7 x 29.5mm and weighs 99g. It sports a 2.4-inch touchscreen display for easy access to the photo gallery and to also play back video recordings. From the display, the shooting mode can be switch between picture and video modes. Also, other image settings can be adjusted from the display.

Furthermore, the Xiaomi camera packs an Ambarella A12S75 chip with 3D motion noise reduction, correction of lens distortion and support for RAW file format. The processor is the same used on professional motion cameras. The camera also uses a Sony IMX317 sensor with f2.8 aperture, 145° wide angles, and can capture pictures at 3840 x 2160 pixels (4K) and record 4K videos at 30 fps. The camera also has 6-axis image stabilization (Electronic Image Stabilization) which includes 3-axis gyroscope and 3-axis accelerometer. It has slow motion, time lapse, high-speed continuous shooting modes. The battery can last up to 2 hours when shooting 4K videos and 3 hours during 1080p video shoot. It also supports WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity and comes with an SD card slot which can take a maximum of 64GB SD card.

The Xiaomi MIJIA Compact camera will be sold exclusively on Xiaomi Mall, Mi Home, and Lynx and as stated earlier, is presently available for just 699 Yuan ($105).

