Honor 6C Pro’s Manual Reveal Appears Before its Official Announcement

The Honor 6C smartphone was launched in April this year. It seems that the company will be soon unleashing its enhanced edition called Honor 6C Pro. However, some of the key information of the smartphone have been already revealed as the German and Italian wings of Honor have published its user manual on their websites. The Honor 6C Pro was also spotted at the website of Eurasian Economic Union certification body in the previous month which suggested that it may get unveiled soon.

The user manual of the Honor 6C Pro does not contain much information on its specs. It only reveals that it is preinstalled with Android Nougat that is skinned with Emotion UI 5 from Huawei. It has also revealed that the Honor 6C Pro variant that is heading to Germany, Italy and other European regions carries a model number of JMM-L22. The manual also includes a render of the Honor 6C Pro alongside a TV. It shows that the smartphone feature does not feature very narrow bezels and it lacks a physical Home button. It also suggests that the smartphone could be featuring a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. The presence of a TV in the above render indicates that the Honor 6C Pro’s display can be mirrored on a larger screen.

The above image shows that one of the variants of the Honor 6C Pro would be coming with a hybrid SIM slot that will allow users to use two nano-sized SIM cards or one nano-SIM along with a microSD card simultaneously.

Previous reports have revealed that the Honor 6C Pro would be a mid-range phone that will be driven by Snapdragon 425 chipset and 3 GB of RAM. It is rumored to arrive with an internal storage of 32 GB. It is tipped to feature a rear camera of 13-megapixel and a front-facing shooter of 5-megapixel. The smartphone is likely to house a 5.2-inch display that will support full HD resolution of 1,920 x 1,080 pixels.

There is no official information on the launch date of Honor 6C Pro. Honor’s parent company named Huawei will be launching the Mate 10 series smartphones on Oct. 16. Huawei is unlikely to introduce the budget-friendly Honor 6C Pro at the launch event of Mate 10. However, the rumor mill suggests that the Honor 6C Pro may get unveiled in this month.

