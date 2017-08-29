Apple iPhone 8, iPhone 7S and 7S Plus May Get Unveiled on September 12, Claims WSJ

In the previous week, the rumor mill had revealed that Apple would be unleashing the iPhone 8, iPhone 7S and iPhone 7S Plus on Sept. 12. According to a new report on Wall Street Journal, Apple has decided on keeping a launch event on Sept. 12 at the newly built Steve Jobs theatres which is located on Apple’s campus.

A market research firm has revealed that there is a huge demand for the premium iPhone 8. The research revealed that 52 percent of the consumers who are looking forward to purchasing a smartphone in the next three months have said that they wish to buy an iPhone. This is highest ever demand for buying an iPhone since 2010.

The Cupertino company is expected to launch a new premium iPhone in celebration of the tenth anniversary of iPhones. Even though the rumor mill is referring to it as the iPhone 8, it is not the official name. Some reports are calling it iPhone X or iPhone Pro.

The iPhone 8 could be the first smartphone from Apple to feature an OLED screen with a full-screen design. Reports claim that it may not feature a Touch ID sensor, but may feature a robust facial recognition system. It is also expected to house an L-shaped battery that will deliver a longer battery and is also pegged to carry support for wireless charging. The Apple A11 chipset is rumored to power the iPhone 8 that will feature some AR capabilities. Speculations have it that it would be coming in storage sizes like 64 GB, 256 GB and 512 GB and it would be priced around $1,000 to $1,400.

Apple is also expected to launch the iPhone 7S and iPhone 7S Plus as upgraded models for the last year’s iPhone 7 and 7 Plus. These smartphones are expected to feature LCD screens, Touch ID, Apple A11 chipset and wireless charging. The Cupertino company is also rumored to debut LTE enabled Apple Watch 3 at the same launch event. It is likely to feature an embedded SIM to make it possible to access the internet without pairing with an iPhone.

The construction of the 1000-seater Steve Jobs Theater is still not finished yet. If the construction does not finish on time, the company may hold the launch event at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco where it has been keep launching events since the past two years.

