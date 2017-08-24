Rumor Mill: The iPhone 8 Will Arrive in 64GB, 256GB and 512GB Variants

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Production for the iPhone 8 is underway and news reaching us from China reveals the storage variants. According to a post by a Weibo user, the iPhone 8 will be setting the record for storage.

The post says the device will have 64GB, 256GB, and 512GB models. It also reveals the suppliers for the flash storage. Long time Apple supplier Toshiba, will produce the 64GB and 256GB flash storage along with SanDisk. For the 512GB flash storage, rival and business partner Samsung, will supply it alongside Hynix.

A previous post by the same user says that the iPhone 7s, iPhone 7 Plus and iPhone 8 will have new storage variants. Although there is no confirmation yet about the above storage variants but even if true, some like the 512GB version might be limited to the iPhone 8 only.

Just know that the new storage will also translate to a higher price. But this is an iPhone we are talking about, so it would sell.

Do you think 512GB is overkill for a phone? How much will you be willing to pay for a 512GB phone?

(Source, via)

