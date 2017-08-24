Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Comes with Up to $425 Discount By Trading Existing Phone

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

The Samsung Galaxy Note 7 was launched in August last year, but due because of the faulty battery problem that caused the phablet to explode suddenly, it was discontinued in October. Soon after the discontinuation of the Note 7, Samsung had claimed that it would be offering some discounts to those Note 8 buyers who owned a Note 7 by trading their current smartphone. The South Korean company has fulfilled its promise as it has confirmed that such Note 8 customers will be receiving a massive discount.

The Galaxy Note 7 came with a dual-edge curved display and a slim chassis with a large battery of 3,500mAh battery. The phablet had to be recalled twice. The investigation of the Note 7 explosions revealed that the phablet featured a small battery casing that led to short-circuiting. It also revealed that Samsung Galaxy Note 7 with different batteries were introduced after the first recall, but these batteries came with wielding defects.

Samsung offered full refunds to customers who purchase the Galaxy Note 7. It had also offer trade-in discounts as well. However, the popularity of the phablet was such that were some customers who held on to their Note 7 as they argued that its benefits outweighed the risks associated with the battery.

The Galaxy Note 8 is unlikely to explode because it is larger device than the Note 7 and it comes with a smaller battery of 3,300 mAh capacity. During its unveil event, Samsung confirmed that customers who bought Note 7 will have to trade-in their existing phone to get a hefty trade-in discount of up to $425 through Samsung.com. This discount will make it will cut the cost of the Note 8 into half, with the U.S. carriers selling it between $930 and $960. The unlocked Galaxy Note 8 is priced at $930 in the U.S.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 pre-orders starts on Aug. 24 and it will be available for buying from Sept. 15. The phablet features a 6.3-inch Infinity Display S-AMOLED with QHD+ resolution. In the U.S. and China, the Note 8 will be available with Snapdragon 835 chipset and the other markets will be receiving its Exynos 8895 version.

The official camera samples of the dual camera setup featuring 12-megapixel wide-angle lens + 12-megapixel telephoto lens have been revealed. It features an 8-megapixel front camera. It features a S Pen stylus, a USB-C port and a 3,300mAh battery.

