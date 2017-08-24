Huawei Mate 10 Teaser Reveals Image and October 16 Launch Date

In the past week, the Huawei Mate 10 launch invitation had surfaced to reveal the Oct. 16 launch date. Now, the Chinese firm has released a new teaser that not contains an image of the Huawei Mate 10 but also confirms the same launch date.

The above teaser of the Huawei Mate 10 has appeared on the Twitter account of Huawei Mate 10. As it can be seen, the tweet contains all the images of the Huawei flagships with dual rear cameras that have released in 2016 and this year. In April 2016, Huawei had released the Huawei P9 and P9 Plus and in November, it had unveiled the Huawei Mate 9.

This year, the Huawei P10 and P10 Plus were unveiled in April and on Oct. 16, the company will be unveiling the Huawei Mate 10. A previous report has revealed that Mate 10 launch event will be held at Munich, Germany. The tweet takes a dig at Samsung as it contains the #beyondgalaxy hashtag. It suggests that the Mate 10 would be a better smartphone than the recently unveiled Galaxy Note 8.

As the Huawei Mate 9 came with vertically arranged dual rear cameras from Leica, its successor will also sport Leica branded dual rear cameras. The Mate 10’s dual rear camera module is expected to feature a 12-megapixel RGB sensor and a 20-megapixel monochrome sensor. Rumors have it that the Huawei will be launching Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro this year.

The former is expected to house a regular display and a front-mounted fingerprint reader. The latter is pegged to arrive with a full-screen EntireView display and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. Since the picture of the Mate 10 in the above tweet does not feature a rear-mounted fingerprint reader, it seems that the image belongs to the Mate 10. The rumor mill has also revealed that a low-end version of the smartphone will be also available as Huawei Mate 10 Lite.

Huawei has confirmed through a tweet that it will be present at IFA 2017 at 2 PM on Sept. 2 with a #HuaweiMobileAI hashtag. It is expected to unveil a AI processor that will be also powering the Huawei Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro along with Kirin 970 chipset.

