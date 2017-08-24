Xiaomi’s Q3 2017 Shipments May Reach 25-30 Million Thanks To Multiple Models

Xiaomi’s sales have picked up this year. Last quarter, their recorded shipments propelled them to fifth position globally. Digitimes reports that their Q3 shipments may as well reach 25-30 million units.

The increase in shipments according to industry sources is as a result of the release of multiple models. Xiaomi keeps pushing out newer models with multiple variants that are priced competitively.

Its latest smartphone, the Redmi Note 5A comes in three variants. The cheapest starts at ¥699 ($105) and goes up to ¥1199 ($180) for a 4GB RAM model. This is just the first of the fifth generation Redmi line.

It also released the dual camera Mi 5X last month, which has the same camera sensors as its flagship, the Mi 6 but with a less powerful processor and of course a lesser price(¥1499/$225).

There are rumors that its large screen flagship, the Mi Note 3 may launch soon. Let’s also not forget that there is the Mi MIX 2 and possibly a Snapdragon 836 refresh of the Mi 6.

Strategy Analytics says Xiaomi shipped 23.2 million smartphones in Q2 2017, a 58% increase over Q2 2016. Last month, its CEO announced a target of 100 million smartphones for 2018.

