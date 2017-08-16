Huawei Mate 10 May Get Unveiled on October 16

An official looking launch invitation by Huawei has appeared. The rumor mill has been claiming that the Mate 10 would be debuting in October. The invitation states that the flagship phone will be unveiled on Oct. 16.

The text on the invitation reads “meet the device worth waiting for” and does not contain the “Huawei Mate 10” moniker. However, in the backdrop is large-sized number 10 to hint the Mate 10’s launch. Hence, it appears that the Mate 10 may get unveiled on Oct. 16 in Munich, Germany. A Huawei logo can be sitting at the bottom.

Even though the invitation appears to be legitimate and the source claims that it has received it through “official means” there is no way to confirm whether the Chinese firm has released it two months ahead of the launch of Mate 10.

The Huawei Mate 10 renders have revealed that it would be coming with a bezel-less display. It will be housing a 6-inch full-screen display that will be dubbed as EntireView by the Chinese manufacturer. It is expected to deliver an aspect ratio of 18:9 and a screen resolution of 2,160 x 1,080 pixels.

The Huawei Mate 10 is heavily pegged to be powered by the AI driven Kirin 970 chipset and 6 GB of RAM. It is expected to come with a native storage of 64 GB. It is expected to come with EMUI skinned Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS.

The Mate 10 will continue to sport dual rear camera system from Leica. However, its exact configuration is not known yet. Speculations are rife that it would be coming with features like 3D sensing and iris scanner.

Huawei is also expected to debut a lighter version of the smartphone called Huawei Mate 10 alongside the flagship phone. Nothing much is known on the specifications of Mate 10 Lite. The rumor mill has revealed that the Mate 10 would be priced at $1,100 whereas the Mate 10 Lite would be coming with $550.

Huawei CEO Richard Yu has claimed that the Mate 10 will be powerful enough to take the heavily rumored iPhone 8. He has said that the Mate 10 will be coming with a full-screen display, quicker charging, better photography capabilities and longer battery life to take on the new iPhone.

