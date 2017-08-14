Kirin 970 Mass Production Reportedly Started- World’s First Artificial Intelligence Chip Coming

Mass production of Huawei’s next-generation Hisilicon Kirin 970 chip was earlier revealed to commence in September ahead of the Mate 10’s launch before the end of the year. A new report has now emanated from Taiwan that the mass production of the flagship Kirin 970 Systems-on-Chip has started.

The Kirin 970 SoC will be used on the Mate 10 rumoured to launch in October with a large display, powerful dual cameras and of course, with the firepower Kirin 970 will have to offer. Despite its launch still a couple of months away, there are reports that the Mate 10 is being searched for by those interested in the flagship countless numbers of times on online retail website Day Cat, apparently in a bid to find out the latest news about the flagship. That shows the level of interest the device commands even when it is yet to launch.

Earlier rumours had tipped the Kirin 970 to pack an octa-core CPU comprised of four ARM Cortex-A73 cores, and four ARM Cortex-A53 cores. There are talks of higher Cortex-A75 cores onboard the SoC. The next-gen flagship chipset is also revealed to have a maximum clock frequency of between 2.8GHz – 3.0GHz. In addition, the Kirin 970 will be equipped with Cat. 12 LTE baseband and would come as Huawei’s first chip to use the 10nm process. Also, the chip will come as the world’s first chip with artificial intelligence, according to Huawei. Apart from the Mate 10, the chip will also be used on Huawei’s flagship models for next year until we get to see another model in the Mate series.

(source)

