Motorola Launches Moto G5S and Moto G5S Plus In India

Lenovo has officially taken the wraps off the Moto G5S and Moto G5S Plus in India Today. Both devices are Special (read upgraded) versions of the Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus.

Moto G5S

The Moto G5S gets a bigger 5.2-inch full HD display covered with Gorilla Glass 3. The Indian variant of the Moto G5S gets 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage unlike the variant released in Europe that has 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. The processor remains the Snapdragon 430 though.

The Moto G5S also gets upgraded cameras. There is a 16MP rear camera with PDAF and an 8MP front facing camera with flash according to the official Motorola India Twitter account. However the Motorola India website says it has a 5MP front facing camera just like the European version.

The battery has been bumped up to 3000mAh and there is TurboPower that provides up to 5 hours of battery life for just 15 minutes of charge. There is also a front-mounted fingerprint reader that doubles as a navigation button. However it doesn’t have NFC like the version for Europe.

The biggest upgrade in the Moto G5S is its all metal-unibody design which looks better than the plastic body of the Moto G5.

Moto G5S Price

The Moto G5S is priced at INR 13,999 (~$219) and is available in Lunar Grey and Fine Gold. Not only does India get better specs, they also have it for cheaper. The Moto G5S costs Euros 249 (~$295) in Germany.

Moto G5S Plus

The Moto G5S Plus is the upgrade to the Moto G5 Plus. It features a redesigned all metal-unibody and has a bigger 5.5-inch 1080p display.The processor is still the Snapdragon 625 and it has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

The major upgrade in the Moto G5S Plus is the addition of dual rear cameras. The G5S Plus has two 13MP rear cameras in the Monochrome + RGB format with a 3D depth sensor for bokeh effects.

The front camera is an 8MP sensor with a dedicated LED flash, panorama mode and Pro mode. There is a fingerprint scanner up front long with NFC for mobile payments.

The Moto G5S Plus has the same 3000mAh battery as the Moto G5S but will last up to 6 hours when you charge for just 15 minutes with the TurboPower charger.

Both the Moto G5S and Moto G5S Plus have a water repellent nano-coating that protects against splashes. They run Android 7.1 Nougat with the usual Moto Display and Moto Actions additions. Motorola India says the G5S Plus will be upgraded to Android Oreo. We want to believe it applies to the G5S too.

Moto G5S Plus Price

The Moto G5S Plus comes in Lunar Grey and Blush Gold and will sell for INR 15,999 (~$250). Compare that to the European version which has 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage but sells for €279 ($330).

The Moto G5S Plus will be available for purchase starting tonight at 11:59 Pm on Amazon India. Like the trend in India, there are a number of offers included: