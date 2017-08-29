Video: Rugged Armor 2 Survives Various Drop Tests In Real Life

Aside from appealing features like an IP68 certification and wide working temperature, the rugged Ulefone Armor 2 also shines for being highly shatter-resistant, which is able to withstand accidental drops and falls. Well, as seeing is believing, Ulefone made a drop-test video to dispel doubts, let’s take a look.

We’ve known that thanks to the TPU housing with some parts in glass fiber reinforced polycarbonate and metal, and the display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3, the Armor 2 is of high strength and durability. What’s more, the raised design on the front and back and protective nubs that cover the four corners provide 360 degrees (all-round) protection for the Armor 2, allowing it to withstand a variety of impact, drops and falls. As shown in the video, the Armor 2 went through various drops from different heights, but finally, it still remained intact and worked pretty well. As a reminder, the Ulefone Armor 2 packs an Helio P25 octa-core processor clocked at 2.6GHz tagging along 6GB of RAM. There is 64GB of internal storage, a huge 4700mAh battery with 9V/2A PE+2.0 fast charge supported, a 16MP rear camera and a 13 MP front shooter. The Armor 2 sports a 5.0-inch FHD display with an impressive PPI of 441, extensive frequency bands with 27 frequency bands under 6 network types, a front-facing fingerprint scanner, a 6-axis gyroscope, a barometer sensor, and NFC support. There are also 6 physical buttons on the edges for handy usage. To learn more about the Armor 2, you can go directly to the product page on Ulefone’s website from here.

Currently, the Armor 2 is chosen as the top picture on the Aliexpress Tech Discovery Channel and is available for just USD $239.99 . The activity will last for only one week, after that the price will jump back to USD $259.99.