Is The Xiaomi Mi Note 3 Launching Tomorrow?

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Xiaomi announced today via one of its Weibo accounts that it has a major announcement tomorrow. You might be wondering what the event is all about since it has a global launch scheduled for September 5. Turns out that we just might see a brand new Xiaomi phone tomorrow.

RT if you're looking forward to what's coming up soon! #MiMix pic.twitter.com/kFugpKBPew — Mi (@xiaomi) August 22, 2017

Quite a number of people believe the launch is for the Mi MIX 2 and we can’t blame them. Take for example the above tweet by the official Xiaomi account. We wouldn’t be quick to judge anyone who may think the Mi MIX 2 is being hinted at.

However, it appears we may be getting an unexpected device tomorrow. Former Xiaomi Public Relations Manager Yang Lin has revealed on Weibo what Xiaomi will be announcing tomorrow and he says it should be the Mi Note 3. He adds that the Mi MIX 2 should be released by the end of the year.

READ MORE: Xiaomi’s 90 Minutes All Weather Bag Goes For Sale at 199 Yuan ($30)

The Xiaomi Mi Note 3 is expected to retain its dual curved display design however it will have a higher screen-to-body ratio. The display will be supplied by Samsung and is rumored to have a 2K resolution.

Other spec details include a Snapdragon 835 processor and a possible 8GB RAM version.

(Source, via)