LeEco Le S3 Available for $133 On Cafago For A Limited Time

LeEco hasn’t released a new phone in months due to its financial mess, so its no surprise that its competitors have overtaken it. Nevertheless, some of its older products are still worth picking up and you won’t be hard pressed to find some on sale.

Cafago has the Le S3 for just $133 which seems like an impressive deal seeing as it launched for $249 for the Snapdragon 652-powered 3GB RAM +32GB model in the US. This version is the 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM model and it ships from China.

The Le S3 has a 5.5-inch 1080p display. It is powered by the Helio X20 processor which is clocked at 2.3GHz. The device packs a 21MP rear camera and an 8MP front facing camera. Both sensors should more than suffice and produce decent shots.

There is a 3000mAh battery under the metal body with support for Quick Charge 3.0. The Le S3 has dual Sim slots (nano only), a rear mounted fingerprint scanner and a USB type-C port that is also used for audio output since the phone doesn’t have a headphone jack.

Compared to the more recent smartphones, the Le S3 runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow which is old but still in exisitence. So bear in mind that you may be stuck with that version of Android.

The Le Pro S3 is available in only Gold and costs $132.98. There are limited quantities available, so hurry if you want to grab the deal.