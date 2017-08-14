New LeEco Phone Seen At Chinese Patent Office

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

LeEco has been in the news in recent months, not for a new product release but for its financial troubles. Today the news is different as a new LeEco phone was seen at the Chinese patent office.

There is nothing spectacular about the device. No specification details were revealed and the design isn’t unusual. The design actually looks like what HTC would churn out.

The back seems to be made of metal. There is a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner sitting in the middle. At the top right corner is the rear camera and LED flash. The LeEco phone also has antenna lines at the top and bottom.

The front is plain too. There are moderately sized bezels at the top and bottom and none at the sides. At the top lies the front facing camera and sensor, flanking the earpiece on both sides. On the right hand side of the device is the power button and volume rocker and on the left lies the SIM tray.

The schematics also shows there are two cut-outs for speakers at the base, sitting on opposite sides of a USB Type-C port. At the top, there is an IR blaster and nothing else. This confirms that LeEco isn’t bringing back the audio jack anytime soon.

There is no saying when this device will launch or if it will at all, so we won’t flat out say LeEco is back. Two months ago, we saw a LeEco Cool phone on TENAA and it still hasn’t been released.

