New Coolpad Budget Smartphone Hits TENAA With 2GB Of RAM

The unfortunate financial troubles of LeEco doesn’t seem to affect the Coolpad brand despite Jia Yueting’s Lele holding having the majority shares and thus control over the brand. The company was already in collaboration with LeEco before the financial troubles emerged. Coolpad seems to be coasting on with the recent launch of the Coolpad Cool Play 6 a couple of months back and the launch of the Note 5 Lite C just about a week back. A new Coolpad model seems to be in the works as it was recently spotted on China’s telecom regulatory agency TENAA.

The device appeared on TENAA as Coolpad THD-MO and it adopts a design which looks similar to the Xiaomi Redmi 4A except that its own rear camera is located at the centre with the LED flash located under it. Also, the volume rocker is on the left side of the display while the power button is on the right side. The device weighs just 125g and has a dimension of 142.5 x 70.5 x 7.8mm.

On the specifications, the Coolpad THD-MO isn’t in anyway spectacular as it features a 5-inch IPS display with a resolution of 1280 x 720. It is powered by an unknown quad-core processor clocked at 1.1GHz which is backed by 2GB of RAM, while there is 16GB of internal storage. The internal storage is expandable up to 64GB via microSD card. The device is also listed to have an 8 MP rear camera and a 5 MP front camera. Keeping the lights on will be a 2,500mAh battery and for the software, it runs on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow. Clearly, the Coolpad model is a budget device and should come with a cheap price tag. It will also be available in three colors – Gold, Silver, and White.

