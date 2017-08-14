Moto Z2 Force’s Jelly Scrolling Issue Revealed in a Video

After the launch of OnePlus 5, early owners of the flagship phone started complaining about the jelly effect while scrolling on a webpage or any app. It seems the newly launched Motorola Moto Z2 Force is also having the same issue. The problem was first spotted by XDA Developers.

Daniel Marchena from XDA Developers states that there is jelly scrolling effect while scrolling through Settings menu as well as app drawer. On investigating on the issue, it has been found that the jelly scrolling effect on the Moto Z2 Force is mainly because it refreshes in opposite direction as compared to the Samsung Galaxy S8+ which can be seen in the other video of this post.

Read More: Motorola Moto X4 Images Leaked Ahead of Alleged August 24 Launch Event

When OnePlus was facing criticism for the jelly scrolling issue on the OnePlus 5, the same publication had found that the smartphone is fitted with an inverted display. The display IC is located on the bottom side instead of top on the OnePlus 5. The original Moto Z Force as well as the Z2 Force have the display IC located at the bottom.

The jelly scrolling effect does not impact the functioning of the phone and it is not considered as a manufacturing defect by OnePlus. The publication claims that the Motorola phones (for example: Moto Z Force) in the past have also had the same issue, but the issue got amplified when the jelly scrolling effect was seen on OnePlus 5.

This suggest that Motorola may have also incorporated an upside down mounted display on the Moto Z2 Force. There is no workaround for this and it appears that there won’t be any software update to fix this issue. If early adopters are facing this issue and find it to be very annoying, they can’t take advantage of the refund policy.

The Moto Z2 Force has a 5.5-inch QHD P-OLED ShatterShield display and it is powered by Snapdragon 835 chipset. It features 4 GB of RAM an internal storage of 64 GB and a microSD card slot. It has a12-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front camera. It includes other features like a fingerprint reader, 3.5mm audio jack and a USB-C port, a 2730mAh battery and carries support MotoMods accessories.

Do you think that jelly scrolling effect on Moto Z2 Force is a deal-breaker?

(source)

Always be the first to know. Follow us: