Meizu Pro 7 Does Have A Titan Red Version, Goes on Sale on Aug 18

Long before the Meizu Pro 7 and Pro 7 Plus were released in July, a leaked render of the device had emerged showing the flagship encased in red. Later on, when it launched, the Pro 7 was announced to come in red, gold and black colours but only the black and gold colours have been available since then. Meizu has now announced that a Titan Red variant of the Pro 7 will go on sale on August 18, just four days from now.

The Meizu Pro 7 as you already know, comes with a unique secondary display which has received lots of positive reviews even though some might think otherwise. A red paint job adds more beauty to the sleek device which was designed by San Francisco-based German design firm Frog design. The red variant would suit the female folks and they seem to be the target market as Meizu released some teasers with the Titan Red variant in the hands of a female model. The new color variant will go on sale at 10 AM on August 18 across the difference e-retail channels including Meizu Mall, Lynx, Jingdong (JD), Suning, as well as offline via Meizu national store, Gome and others.

Apart from the sleek design which gets even sleeker with this red variant, the Pro 7 features a MediaTek Helio X30 chip as well as Helio P25 on some models. It has a 5.2-inch Super AMOLED display with full HD resolution and is fueled by a 3000mAh battery with mCharge 3.0 and providing the interface is the Flyme 6 OS based on Android 7.0 Nougat. The Pro 7 starts at 2880 Yuan (∼$426) for the base variant powered by Helio P25 and 3380 Yuan (∼$500) for the Helio X30 version. What we don’t know is if the red variant will be available for both the Helio P25 and X30 variants.

(source)

