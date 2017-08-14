Get Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X for just $139.99! [COUPON]

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note lineup has been very popular both in China and internationally. The Redmi Note 4x is the upgrade to the Redmi Note 4 and it sports great specs, fantastic build quality and you can now get it for just $139.99 from Gearbest.

The front of the phone looks just like previous Note-series devices. We have a sharp and bright 5.5” 1080p LCD display. In fact, it looks even better than a great display found on the Redmi Note 4.

The Note 4x is made of metal and it definitely feels premium but I was disappointed that the top and bottom parts of the back plate are made of plastic not like on the all-metal Note 4.

We have a 13MP shooter on the back, which is coupled with the dual-LED flash. Xiaomi phones are known for great fingerprint scanners and the Redmi Note 4x is no exception. You can unlock your phone very quickly straight from the standby mode.

A standard edition of Xiaomi Redmi Note 4x that sports an octa-core Snapdragon 625 chip with the max. clock speeds of 2.0GHz, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, which is also expandable via the microSD card slot. If you are willing to pay extra, you can get a 64GB model with 4GB of RAM.

You can now get it for just $139.99 from Gearbest using a COUPON: XR4XPG

Always be the first to know. Follow us: