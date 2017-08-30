Huawei Teases The Kirin 970 & Mate 10 in Latest Video

Seems Huawei will be taking us through weekly teasing games showing the features of the upcoming chipset and Mate 10 flagship. Just last week, the company released what should be its first teaser for the Mate 10 with the teaser projecting the Leica dual cameras that would feature on the Mate 10. We have now seen yet another video which teases the Mate 10 as well as the new Kirin processor that would be onboard.

The Mate 10 is expected to be unveiled on October 16 and if the teasers are indeed going to be weekly, we’ll sure be seeing quite a number of them. This new video was actually uploaded by Huawei Mobile Germany on August 22 but it has just been spotted and it revolves around the Mate 10 and Huawei’s new processor touted to be very fast. The Mate 10 is expected to feature a new Kirin 970 processor and from the teasers, the processor will be super fast.

Read More: Huawei Mate 10 Release Nears as Mate 9 Price Gets Slashed

If you probably think we may have gotten a glimpse of the Kirin 970 and Mate 10 in the video, sorry to disappoint. The photo of the new chipset is actually the same with that used on the Mate 9 video teaser last year. Also, the lower half of a smartphone which ordinarily we would have thought to be the Mate 10 was featured but on comparison also, the footage was found to be similar to that of the Mate 9. So, apart from teasing the capabilities of the duo, Huawei has still kept the photos of the Mate 10 from public glare. We’ll have to make do with the leaked details we had heard so far. The Kirin 970 is expected with an Octa-core configuration and a maximum clock speed of 2.8GHz. It is also expected to pack a Mali-G71 MP8 GPU (possibly), LPDDR4 RAM at 1866mHz and dual SIM LTE. The Kirin 970 is expected with an Octa-core configuration and a maximum clock speed of 2.8GHz.It is also expected to pack a Mali-G71 MP8 GPU (possibly), LPDDR4 RAM at 1866mHz and dual SIM LTE. On its part, the Mate 10 is expected to adopt a bezel-less full-screen design.

(source)