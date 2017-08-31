Samsung Gear Fit 2 Pro Officially Debuts With 5 ATM Water Resistance; Gear IconX (2018) Also Unveiled

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Plenty of details of the Gear Fit 2 Pro in the past few weeks and today Samsung has officially unveiled it at the IFA 2017. The original Gear Fit wearable was officially introduced in April 2014. In June 2016, Samsung had announced the Gear Fit 2 and now the company has launched its improved version that is dubbed as Gear Fit 2 Pro alongside another wearable called the Samsung Gear Sport and Samsung Gear IconX wireless earphones.

Samsung Gear Fit 2 Pro Specs, Features and Pricing

The Gear Fit 2 Pro has an improved design when compared to the Gear Fit 2. The newer device offers new strap options such full black band with striped pattern and the other one is black and red elegant band with 3D geometric pattern. Both the straps are equipped with buckle that promises better hold compared to the previous models.

As the rumor mill had revealed the Gear Fit 2 Pro offers better water resistance as it carries support for up to 5 ATM which means that it can be submerged in waters with a depth of up to 50 meters. This will allow users to track swimming related activities with ease. The device also comes with a dedicated app for swim tracking from Speedo.

As far as specs are concerned, the Samsung Gear Fit 2 Pro comes with a 1.5-inch S-AMOLED curved display and it is running on the latest Tizen OS 3.0 that supports both Android and iOS devices. It includes a 200mAh battery and is also equipped with GPS.

The Samsung Gear Fit 2 Pro pre-orders will begin from Aug. 31 on Samsung’s official site, Amazon, Best Buy, B&H and Macy’s. It will be available with a pricing of $199 which is $20 more than the original model.

Samsung Gear IconX (2018) Wireless Earphones

The original Gear IconX earphones came with manifold features but it was criticized for its dismal battery life. The 2018 edition of Gear IconX has arrived to deliver improved battery life. Samsung claims that the Gear IconX (2018) will allow users to listen to music stored on the 4 GB internal storage for up to 6 hours.

It comes with a case that can be used as a charger and a battery power bank. It supports fast charging through its USB-C port. Samsung has removed the heart rate sensor feature on the Gear IconX (2018) probably to make space for a bigger battery. It is equipped with inbuilt coaching features and gives access to Bixby. Like the previous model, the new IconX allows users to playback music and control volume through gestures like swiping and tapping.

The pricing of the Gear IconX (2018) is not known yet. Samsung has not even revealed its release date. It will be coming in colors like Black, Gray and Pink.

