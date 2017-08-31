Samsung Galaxy S9 Rumors Hint Repositioned Fingerprint Reader, SD 845, 4 GB RAM, Android Oreo

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 has 6 GB of RAM and the discontinued Galaxy Note 7 also included the same amount of RAM. The Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ duo features 4 GB of RAM. Fresh rumors suggest that the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ would continue to sport 4 GB of RAM like their predecessor phones.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 has a model number of SM-G950 and its larger sibling named Galaxy S8+ has a model number of SM-G955. According to XDA Developers, its sources have revealed that the model number of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S9 is SM-G960.

The alleged Galaxy S9 has even appeared on a benchmarking site with key specs. The Galaxy S9 is rumored to driven by Snapdragon 845 and it will be running on Android 8.0 Oreo + Samsung’s Experience UI 9.0. Samsung has been using 4 GB RAM for its Galaxy S series smartphones since last year on Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge phones.

Samsung may not launch the Galaxy S9 with 6 GB of RAM as the publication has reported that it will be coming with 4 GB of RAM. The South Korean company is rumored to have acquired the initial stocks of Snapdragon 845 chipset for the next generation S series smartphones but conflicting rumors suggest more than half the units of the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ may be powered by the Exynos 9810 chipset.

XDA has claimed that the Galaxy S9 are expected to arrive with 64 GB storage as base model. There is no fresh information on the screen size of the Galaxy S9. It has also reported that the Galaxy S9 would be supporting Infinity Display panel that produce 18.5:9 aspect ratio and QHD+ resolution of 2,960 x 1,440 pixels.

The Galaxy S9 could be the first Galaxy S phones to come with dual rear cameras. It may feature the same dual rear cameras that’s available on the Galaxy Note 8. As far as the placement of the fingerprint scanner is concerned, it will be placed on the rear side of the Galaxy S9.

However, instead of placing it next to the dual cameras, it is speculated to be positioned below them towards the center enclosed in a rectangular cutout. The Galaxy Note 9 is pegged to be the first Samsung phone to arrive with in-screen fingerprint scanner. A recent report had claimed that the Galaxy S9 would coming with modular capabilities. However, since the Galaxy S9 is unlikely to come with a radical redesign, it is unlikely to feature modular capabilities.

XDA has stated that the above information is only related to Galaxy S9 and there are no rumors that hint Samsung won’t be launching the larger Galaxy S9+. Previous rumors have revealed that Galaxy S9 and S9+ are respectively codenamed as Star and Star 2. The Galaxy S9+ may have a model number of SM-G965. Like the Galaxy S8 duo, the Galaxy S9 and S9+ are pegged to be arrive with respective screens of 5.8 inches and 6.2 inches.

