Vivo X20 Live Video, Images Leaked Ahead of its Launch

A leaked video showcasing the alleged Vivo X20 that only last for few seconds has surfaced on China’s social networking site, Weibo. The video is now also available on YouTube. The quality of the video is not good, but it certainly confirms some of the leaked information of the Vivo X20.

The video begins by showing the large-sized display of the phone with slim bezels on its left and right sides. The screen seems to have black borders on all the four sides. The top and bottom bezels are a bit thick but they are quite slim compared to conventional smartphones. The smartphone can be seen sporting full metallic chassis.

The rear side of the phone can be seen only for a second. At the top-left corner of the back panel is the dual camera module and its LED flash. This contradicts previous reports that have claimed that the Vivo X20 would be featuring a single camera on its rear. The fingerprint scanner and the company’s logo are also present on the rear. The following image shows a better view of the front and rear sides of the Vivo X20.

Above the display of the phone is the selfie snapper, an earpiece and a sensor. The handset features on-screen buttons. The antenna lines are present on the upper and bottom edges of the back panel of the phone.

The Vivo X20 has already appeared alongside Vivo X20A on TENAA. Speculations have it that the Vivo X20A could be the Vivo X20 Plus phone. Recent rumors have revealed that the Vivo X20 and Vivo X20 Plus would be sporting 18:9 aspect ratio screens. The Vivo X20 is expected to arrive with a 5.2-inch display whereas the X20 Plus is speculated to arrive with a 5.5-inch screen.

The Vivo X20 is speculated to come with Snapdragon 630 chipset, 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. On the other side, the Vivo X20 Plus is rumored to be powered by Snapdragon 660 SoC, 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. Both phones are rumored to house 3,500mAh batteries.

The Chinese manufacturer is holding a launch event in India on Thursday to unveil the Vivo V7+. Reports have revealed that the Vivo X20 and X20 Plus would be coming to markets outside of Chinas as Vivo V7 and V7+

