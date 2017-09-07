The Affordable Honor V9 Play Arrives In Cool Colors, Brings Along The Honor 6 Play Too

The Honor V9 Play is a more affordable version of the Honor V9 (Honor 8 Pro) flagship released back in February. Although it has ditched most of the features of its bigger sibling such as the 2K display, dual rear cameras, large RAM and built-in storage. The Honor V9 Play comes in the same cool colors as the V9.

Honor V9 Play Design

The Honor V9 Play features an all-metal design like the V9 but at first look, you can tell there is a difference in the craftsmanship. The design is the same you will find on similar devices in this price range.

Buttons are on the right, SIM tray is on the left and there are speaker grilles flanking the micro USB port at the bottom.

Honor V9 Play Specs

The Honor V9 Play has a 5.2-inch HD display. It comes in 3GB and 4GB RAM variants with 32GB of expandable storage, and is powered by the MT6750 processor.

There is a 13MP f/2.2 aperture and 1.12um pixel sensor on the back. On its left is a LED flash and below it is a fingerprint scanner that unlocks in 0.4s. The front camera is an 8MP sensor.

The V9 Play has a hybrid dual SIM slot (nano only, 128GB Max.). There is a 3000mAh battery that charges via a micro USB port at the bottom. There is a 3.5mm audio jack at the top, Bluetooth 4.1, VoLTE and a FM radio.

The phone will come with EMUI 5.1 based on Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box.

Honor V9 Price and Availability

The Honor V9 Play will sell for ¥999 (∼$153) for the 3GB RAM variant and ¥1199 (∼$184) for the 4GB RAM variant. It will be available in red, blue, champagne gold, and rose gold when it goes on sale on September 12.

Honor 6 Play

Right on the heels of the V9 Play is the Honor 6 Play. The 6 Play is targeted at the entry-level category and seems like a competition for the unannounced Redmi 5A.

The phone doesn’t have the same metal body design as the V9 Play. Instead it sports a polycarbonate body with a unique hatching design.

It has a 5.0-inch HD display, a MT6737T SoC, 2GB of RAM and 16GB of expandable storage. There is an 8MP camera with dual LED flash on the back and a 5MP front facing camera with its own LED flash.

The Honor 6 Play packs a 3020mAh battery, runs EMUI 4.1 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow and has dual SIM slot support.

It will go on sale today for just ¥599 (∼$92) and will be available in white and gold.