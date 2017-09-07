Essential Phone’s Strong Build Makes it Survive Scratch, Flame and Bend Tests

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Essential Phone is now reaching all the customers who have ordered it. Its teardown has revealed that since it is very hard to open, repairing the device is quite difficult. This may dismay some buyers from purchasing the Essential Phone. However, JerryRigEverything has released a new video on his YouTube channel to show that the Essential Phone can easily pass various kinds of torture tests.

The video begins by showing the contents of the Essential Phone’s box package which contains items like USB-C to 3.5mm audio jack adapter, USB-C cable and a wall plug apart from the handset. The Essential Phone’s display is protected by Gorilla Glass 5 coating and comes with a ceramic rear. It has a very hard titanium frame.

The first test that is performed on the display is to check its durability on Mohs scale of hardness. As it can be seen in the video, the display remains till level 5 of scratching. However, the display scratches on level 6 and deeper grooves show up on level 7. According to Zack from JerryRigEverything, the scratch tolerance of Essential Phone’s display is on par with other flagships like the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Apple iPhone 7.

Placed under the same front glass at the top is the selfie camera of 8-megapixel. Hence, it is protected from scratches. The earpiece is not placed under the display but it is present as a very thin line just above the selfie camera. It seems to be covered under some kind of fabric.

The ceramic rear is not only very hard but also makes the phone appear brilliant. However, the downside is that it can easily attract fingerprint marks and scratches.

Scratching it with a razor blade does not leave any marks on it. The two holes present at the top of the ceramic panel is meant for connecting modular accessory. These holes contain very strong magnet. The dual 13-megapixel sensors are covered by glass that sits flush on the ceramic panel. On Mohs scale of hardness, the ceramic panel developed scratches on level 8. The fingerprint scanner too is well protected.

Read More: Essential Phone Teardown Shows it is Extremely Hard to Repair

The titanium frame is not of titanium carbide that is highly durable in nature. The frame of the Essential Phone scratches at level 6 which indicates that it is does not feature pure titanium. The handset features a little plastic rim around its edges can absorb the pressure if it falls.

In the flame test, the IPS Quad HD display of the Essential Phone was subjected to flame from a lighter for about 9 seconds which darkened the spot. However, when the heat disappeared, the affected area back normal. The phone is so hard that it could hardly bend in the bend test.

The build quality of the Essential Phone is indeed impressive. However, the lack of various features like 3.5mm jack, water resistance, microSD card slot and wireless charging makes it a device that many may not be interested to buy.