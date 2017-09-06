The XOSS Sprint Is A Crowdfunded Quad GPS Cycling Computer With ANT+, BLE & Lots More

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

If you enjoy cycling, then it is only wise that you have an accurate and reliable cycling computer. Not just one that keeps track of your basic cycling info like time and distance, but one that can pair with your other sensors, provide mapping and navigation, and sync to the cloud. The Kickstarter-backed XOSS Sprint is one of the few that combines all these functions all for an affordable price.

XOSS Sprint Specs

The XOSS Sprint has a high-resolution (240 x 400) SHARP 2.7-inch LCD display with great outdoor visibility. There is 512MB of built-in storage which may sound small. However, XOSS says they have compressed and optimized their map data such that users can download offline maps for a continent onto it.

The Sprint also provides turn-by-turn navigation for users. With the accompanying app, you can plan your routes or even copy those uploaded on the website by other users. You also shouldn’t worry about getting lost as the XOSS Sprint uses a quad-positioning system (GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou and Galileo).

XOSS has designed what it calls FUSION technology which allows you to connect both ANT+ and Bluetooth sensors simultaneously. FUSION lets you add up to six different sensors and pairing is simple.

Pair your heart rate monitor and the cycling computer will alert you if your heart rate is too high or goes up too fast. It will also alert you if you are going to fast based on a preset speed limit.

Another key feature of the Sprint is its app (available on Android and iOS) and cloud service. Users can synchronize specific tracks and can even link their data to their Strava account as well as share workouts on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

The XOSS Sprint has a 1000mAh battery said to last up to 37-hours of GPS recording on a single charge or 90 days on standby. The device can be recharged via a USB type-A port.

What’s more? The Sprint has an IPX6 waterproof rating so even if it starts to rain while you are out, your tracker is safe. It also has a background light that is easy on the eyes.

The Sprint is currently on Kickstarter and has met its $100,000 goal barely a week since it went live. It is expected to sell for $269 when it launches. However, backers can get it starting at $149. There are also some interesting bundles which include heart rate monitors and cadence sensors.

If you like the XOSS Sprint, you can go ahead and back it up on Kickstarter. Shipping is expected to begin in December.