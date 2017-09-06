Exclusive Report : Azdome DAB211 Price Disclosure

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Recently, Azdome has launched a new Ambarella dash cam, DAB211, and made an overall introduction to its various functions, performance, unboxing video, installation, application scenarios, but haven’t officially announced the price, many friends must be eager to know how much it would cost. Today the editor will report the estimated price to you only here.

According to the previous news report about DAB211, everyone should know that DAB211 is a stable, HD, multi-functional and multi-purpose dash cam with Ambarella A12 chip, OV4689 sensor, 1440p, HDR, ADAS, built-in GPS, night vision and hidden design, etc, which comes with a 100% satisfaction guarantee, such a superior product, the editor estimates the price at $120, how much do you think it will cost? Currently, in the market, there are very few high-cost effective dash cams like DAB211, great quality and a low price, enchanted with it? Go for it! Action speaks louder than words.