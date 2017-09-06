Lenovo K8 Is Official: Drops The Dual Cameras and FHD Screen

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Lenovo has unveiled the third of the K8 series. Not only does it drop the “Plus” or “Note” suffixes, the Lenovo K8 also ditches the dual rear cameras and 108op display present in its siblings. Does that mean it isn’t any good? You would have to read to the end to find out.

The Lenovo K8 features a 5.2-inch HD IPS display with 2.5D glass. There is 3GB of RAM but Lenovo fails to disclose the capacity of the built-in storage. It has MicroSD card support but there is no info on if it is a dedicated slot or a hybrid slot. The K8 is powered by the Helio P20 processor clocked at 2.3GHz

The Lenovo K8 doesn’t have dual rear camera sensors but settles for a single 13MP camera with PDAF and flash. The 8MP front camera also gets its own LED flash.

There’s no TheatreMax but there’s Dolby Atmos for an improved audio experience. The K8 also has a dedicated music key and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Two key features unique to all the three K8 phones is the 4000mAh battery and the pure Android (7.1.1) software. Lenovo says the K8 should last 48 hours on a single charge. Sadly, there is no mention of turbo-charge. Other features present include a 3.5mm audio jack, dual nano SIM slots, FM radio, VoLTE,WiFi and Bluetooth 4.2.

The Lenovo K8 comes in Venom Black and Fine Gold but doesn’t have a price tag yet as it isn’t yet available for purchase.