Huawei Mate 10 Renders Reveal Glass Back & Dual Cameras

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Huawei’s Mate series flagship for 2017, the Huawei Mate 10 is billed to go official on October 16 after the iPhone 8, Galaxy Note 8 and Mi Mix 2 must have hit the market. The Mate 10 will launch in time to take on the Galaxy Note 8, iPhone 8 and other and Huawei seems to have positioned the device well enough to take on its competitors. The specifications of the Mate 10 is almost entirely known and it includes a 10nm Kirin 970 chip with Artificial Intelligence. On the design angle, the flagship is expected with a full-screen display and even though the device is yet to leak in real life photos, renders of the Mate 10 has been leaked by popular tipster @onleaks.

The renders are a collaborative effort of Ccompareraja and the tipster who by the way, has a track record of releasing near perfect renders that turn out looking like the real smartphone whenever it is launched. That is because the renders are most times factory CAD-based renders just as in this case. There is also a 360-degree video render of the upcoming flagship model. The images show the device from all angle and it didn’t reveal a bezel-less design but the Mate 10 had tiny bezels at the sides of the display. The edges are also well rounded and this time around, there isn’t going to be a rear fingerprint sensor but a front fingerprint sensor embedded in the home button.

The tipster also reveals the Mate 10 will have a dimension of around 150.2 x 77.5 x 8.4 mm. The device will also come with a dual camera setup at the rear with a slight camera bump design. In addition, the Mate 10 will sport a 5.9-inch screen and from the renders, is likely to have a glass back. There is a USB Type-C port for charging and data connectivity and also, the Mate 10 will be having a 3.5mm audio jack.

The device is also expected to feature the EntireView design which Huawei recently patented. The Mate 10’s 5.9-inch display will come with a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixel. The dual cameras are also expected to feature the Leica badge but that isn’t reflected on the renders. The configuration may still be a 12MP main sensor teaming up with a 20MP monochrome sensor just like it was featured on the Mate 9 and Huawei P10.

Read More: Huawei Mate 10’s First Official Video Teaser Shows Off Leica-branded Dual Cameras

Huawei CEO Richard Yu had disclosed at IFA that users are in for much faster performance, longer battery life, and more compact design with the Mate 10 and it sure looks like one to look forward to. You can check out the video render from below.

(source, via)