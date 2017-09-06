Meizu Signs Up for MediaTek’s Helio P40 Processor

Yesterday, we reported that Taiwanese semiconductor company MediaTek, has a new SoC in the works. The new processor called the Helio P40 is said to feature a hexacore design and will be built on TSMC’s new 12nm process.

Mediatek is said to be wooing smartphone manufacturers to sign up for the new chip. According to Weibo user (@冷希), samples have been sent to customers to test and they’ve found their first customer in Meizu. First set of devices are expected to arrive in Q1 2018. It should come as no surprise seeing as both manufacturers seem to be best of friends.

Meizu’s flagship, the Pro7 Plus is the first device to be powered by the Helio X30, which is MediaTek’s most powerful SoC. Even though Meizu’s latest smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm processor, its VP, Li Nan has said the Blue Charm company will continue to use processors from the three manufacturers (Mediatek, Qualcomm, and Samsung).

However, that is not the only info the post disclosed. He also mentioned that the chip will have eight cores and not six cores as previously reported. This info is still unconfirmed.

The Helio P40 will also be a rival to the upcoming Snapdragon 670 which is expected to start appearing in devices in Q1 2018.

