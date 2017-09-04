Huawei Mate 10 Officially Confirmed To Launch On October 16

Huawei officially confirmed over the weekend that the Mate 10 would be unveiled on October 16 in Munich Germany. The tech giant released a poster on its official Twitter handle which enjoined us to “stay tuned for the Huawei Mate 10 series powered by Kirin 970”.

Apart from confirming the launch date for the flagship Mate 10, the tweet also confirms that the Mate 10 would be powered by a Kirin 970 chipset. Not as if we are just hearing this for the first time as the October 16 launch date had earlier featured in a rumor but it just became official. Huawei unveiled the Kirin 970 chip, touted to be the world’s first processor with a dedicated NPU at IFA and that means the Mate 10 presents us with the opportunity to see how the new AI chip will function.

Read More: Huawei Mate 10 is Allegedly Codenamed as Marcel [Updated]

The Huawei Mate 10 is expected to feature the EntireView design which Huawei recently patented. The display could be a bezel-less design with an 18:9 ratio like the LG G6. The Mate 10 is expected to have a 6-inch display with 2160 x 1080 pixel resolution and would be powered by a Kirin 970 chip, which would be Huawei’s first 10nm chip. The Mate 10 is also expected to feature a Leica-branded camera setup which may still be a 12MP main sensor teaming up with a 20MP monochrome sensor just like it was featured on the Mate 9 and Huawei P10.

(source)