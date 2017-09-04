Lenovo K8 Plus Arrives On September 6, Brings Dual Rear Cameras and Stock Android

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

A teaser page on Flipkart has revealed that the second device in Lenovo’s K8 series, the K8 Plus, will arrive on September 6. Just like the K8 Note announced over a month ago, the Lenovo K8 Plus will have dual rear cameras and run a stock version of Android Nougat with Google Assistant on board.

The Lenovo K8 Plus was seen on Geekbench along with the K8 Note and the listing disclosed that it will be powered by MediaTek’s MT6757CD octa-core processor A.K.A Helio P25. It will run Android 7.1.1 and have 3GB of RAM. Other specification details like the screen size, camera configuration, battery capacity and pricing will be revealed come Wednesday.

The teaser page also reveals that the K8 Plus will have TheatreMax for an immersive VR experience as well as a programmable music key as found on the K8 Note. It will have a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and a 3.5mm audio jack at the top.

While the Lenovo K8 Note is an Amazon India exclusive, the K8 Plus will only be available on Flipkart. Nevertheless, we should expect some mouth-watering deals when it goes on sale.