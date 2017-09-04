Flipkart Source Code Reveals Xiaomi Mi A1 Launches Tomorrow

For over a week now, Xiaomi has been teasing a new flagship device scheduled to launch on September 5. The only hint provided is that it will have dual rear cameras. Our guess is that the device is the Mi A1, an Android One phone made in partnership with Google.

Xiaomi India hinted a few days ago that the device scheduled to launch tomorrow will be sold exclusively on Flipkart. The online store already has the teaser for the launch on its front page. Someone decided to check the source code for the page and found “Mi A1” appearing twice, thereby confirming the name. And as a previous leak has disclosed, the Mi A1 is actually the dual camera Mi 5X.

Although Xiaomi’s focus has been on the dual rear cameras on the phone, people are more excited at the news that it will run pure Android, similar to what you will find on Pixel and Nexus devices.

A Geekbench listing revealed that the Mi A1 runs Android 7.1.2 but since it is an Android One device, an update to Android 8.0 Oreo shouldn’t be too far off.

Other specs revealed by Geekbench includes a Snapdragon 625 processor and 4GB of RAM. So we should expect the rest of the specs to be the same as that of the Mi 5X. That means a 5.5-inch full HD display, 64GB of storage, dual 12MP rear cameras and a 5MP front facing camera. It should also have a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, dual SIM, and a 3080mAh battery.

Flipkart says the Mi A1 launch will commence at 11:30 AM local India Time but the official Xiaomi India Twitter account says 12:00 midday. Below are camera samples posted by Xiaomi ahead of the launch tomorrow.

