The K8 Note Is Official & Lenovo Kills It With The World’s First Helio X23 Smartphone

So far this year, Lenovo has launched ten smartphones. However, all those phones were released under the Motorola brand name. Today, it has taken the wraps of its own Lenovo branded phone, the K8 Note.

Lenovo K8 Note Design

The K8 Note employs a mixture of polycarbonate and metal for its body which is not unusual for a mid-range phone. The metal back (and frame) is of premium quality and has two thin antenna lines that appear like silver bands adorning the phone. Lenovo has adopted a vertical setup for the dual rear cameras and the housing is slightly raised from the rest of the body.

Up front, the K8 Note doesn’t hide its huge top and bottom bezels, though they appear less imposing on the black variant. There are capacitive buttons gracing the lower bezel; and a camera, earpiece and LED flash adorning the top.

The power button sits on the right just like the volume rocker but has a textured feel to let you distinguish one from the other. On the left side is a programmable music key that is painted red on both color variants and has a Play and Pause symbol inscribed on it.

Lenovo K8 Note Cameras

Like the newly announced Moto G5S Plus, the K8 Note comes with dual rear cameras. The configuration is a 13MP PureCel® Plus sensor paired with a 5MP secondary sensor that captures depth information. This allows for real-time bokeh effects and SLR-quality portrait images. The front facing camera is a 13MP sensor with a beautification mode and a dedicated LED flash for night-time selfies.

Lenovo K8 Note Specs

The K8 Note is the first smartphone to come with the Helio X23 processor. The deca-core chipset was announced in December 2016 along with the Helio X27 as successors to the Helio X20 and Helio X25. Eight months later it appears in its first phone. The tri-cluster chip is clocked at 2.3GHz and has a Mali-T880 GPU. Mediatek says it offers a 20% overall increase in performance.

The Lenovo K8 Note has a 5.5-inch display with a 1080p resolution and Gorilla Glass protection. It comes with either 3GB of RAM and 32GB ROM or 4GB of RAM and 64GB ROM. Both versions have dedicated microSD card slots for up to 128GB of extra storage.

Just as Lenovo promised that its phones will henceforth come with stock Android, the Lenovo K8 Note is the first to do so. It runs Android 7.1.1 out of the box with Google Assistant. Lenovo also adds that the K8 Note is guaranteed to get updated to the next version of Android.

The K8 Note has dual SIM slots with support for 4G LTE (special emphasis on bands 3, 5, and 40 for the Indian market) and VoLTE. There is a fingerprint scanner below the dual cameras and a 4,000mAh battery with 15W turbo-charging. The 15W turbo charge isn’t the only leaf Lenovo has borrowed from its Motorola brand. The K8 Note also has a splash proof nano-coating.

Other features include dual band WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2, a 3.5mm audio jack at the top and a micro USB port at the bottom. There is also Dolby Atmos for improved audio quality, and TheatreMax for an immersive experience when watching videos with a pair of VR glasses.

Lenovo K8 Note Price and Availability

The Lenovo K8 Note will come in Venom Black and Fine Gold. The 3GB RAM variant will sell for Rs. 12,999 (~$203) and the 4GB RAM model will have a Rs. 13,999 (~$219)price tag. It will be available as an Amazon India exclusive and will go on sale on the 18th of August at exactly 12PM local time.

