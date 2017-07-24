Lenovo Folio Foldable Concept Showcased at Tech World 2017

During the 2016’s Lenovo Tech World event, Lenovo had showcased a prototype of an Android tablet that could seamlessly folded like a book after which it could appear like a phablet. At the Lenovo Tech World 2017 that was held this week, the Chinese firm demonstrated the foldable Lenovo Folio concept tablet.

The Lenovo Folio concept does not fold inward with the screen facing inside. instead, the Lenovo Folio folds outward which makes both the sides of the screen visible. So, when it is folded, it can be used like a conventional smartphone. Even the edge where it bends can display some information like the Galaxy Note Edge from 2013.

The Snapdragon 800 chipset from 2013 is powering the Lenovo Folio tablet. It features an e-SIM and it is preloaded with Android 7.0 Nougat OS. The size of the flexible screen of the Lenovo Folio varies from 5.5 inches to 7.8 inches. It carries support for a resolution of 1,90 x 1,440 pixels. Other specs of the device are not known.

There is no confirmation on when Lenovo will be mass producing the Folio device. However, it is good to see that the Chinese firm is ready with a working prototype of a foldable tablet. Since the company has been showcasing the device, it seems that the mass production of the Lenovo Folio may start by next year.

Lenovo is well-known for its Yoga Book. These devices are available in Android and Windows 10 versions. Hence, it is likely that the Lenovo Folio would be also giving in Android and Windows 10 variants.

Lenovo is the first company to debut AR Tango enabled smartphone and 2-in-1 Yoga tablets. The Moto Z phones from the company come with support for modular capabilities. At the 2016 Tech World event, the company had also showcased a bendable phone that could be worn around the wrist. These things show the company is brave enough to launch devices with unconventional features.

