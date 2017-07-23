Galaxy S8 Active Live Images Leaked, Packs Massive 4000mAh Battery

The Galaxy Active series are rugged variants of the S-series flagship. This year’s edition will launch as the Galaxy S8 Active and live images have just been leaked.

The Galaxy S8 Active has the same specs as the original Galaxy S8. The display is 5.8 inches but without the curves at the sides, giving it a look similar to the LG G6. There is a Snapdragon 835 processor, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

The rear camera is 12MP and there is an 8MP shooter up front. However, it packs a massive 4000mAh battery; 1000mAh more than that of the Galaxy S8. It also has Qi wireless charging support and runs Android Nougat.

The whole body looks like it has a case permanently slapped on to it. So you don’t have to worry about accidental drops, plus it is also waterproof. The sides are said to be metal while the rest of the body is polycarbonate. There is a Bixby button on the side that replaces the Active Key popular with the series. It also has on-screen buttons instead of physical ones like the previous Active phones.

Fingerprint scanner sits at the back just like in the Galaxy S8 and you have the words “Galaxy S8 Active” written at the bottom.

There is still no launch date yet for the Galaxy S8 Active neither is there a price tag. All we know for now is that it will be available on AT&T in the US.

