HTC U12 Concept Sports Infinity Display, 4 Cameras & Snapdragon 845 Processor

The U11 is the latest flagship from Taiwanese manufacturer HTC. Report says the phone is selling faster than its predecessors, the HTC M9 and HTC 10, and AnTuTu named it the best performing device for May 2017. Although HTC hasn’t said anything about a successor, we have come across a HTC U12 concept design that looks quite interesting.

The HTC U12 concept doesn’t take design cues from the U11. It is a completely different device. From the display, to the cameras, and the overall design, it shares no resemblance to the U11.

The HTC U12 features an infinity-like 5.7-inch 4K display with curved corners and thin bezels at the top and bottom. The top bezel manages to squeeze in an earpiece and dual 16MP cameras on the left. The bottom bezel’s only function is as a banner for the HTC logo.

The rear of the HTC U12 is made of metal and not reflective glass like the U11 and U Ultra. There are two cameras positioned vertically in the middle of the phone with a dual led flash flanking them on the right.

There is no visible fingerprint scanner, so it is safe to assume that Qualcomm’s under-display scanner is in use here.

The specs for the HTC U12 are not far fetched. A Snapdragon 845 processor, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. There are JBL speakers at the bottom but don’t expect an audio jack. Battery capacity isn’t stated and we are not bothered since this is just a concept.

