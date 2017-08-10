Gizmochina Giveaway – Win A Free Leagoo Kiicaa Mix Phone

Gizmochina along with Leagoo is conducting a Legaoo Kiicaa Mix phone as Giveaway gift to one of our lucky readers. Like always, you just have to follow the steps mentioned on the Gleam widget to get a chance to win this amazing phone.

Here is the main features of Leagoo Kiicaa Mix:

Display: 5.5 inch, 1920 x 1080 Pixel screen

CPU: MTK6750T Octa Core 1.5GHz

System: Android 7.0

RAM + ROM: 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM

Camera: 13.0MP front camera + 13.0MP + 2.0MP back cameras

Sensor: E-Compass, Gravity Sensor, Proximity Sensor, Touch Sensor

SIM Card: dual SIM dual standby. Nano + Nano SIM

Feature: GPSA / GPS

Bluetooth: 4.0

Network:

2G: GSM 850/900/1800/1900MHz

3G: WCDMA 900/2100MHz

4G: FDD-LTE B1/B3/B5/B7/B8/B20 TDD-LTE B40

Here is a coupon code to save $30 to pre-order the Leagoo Kiicaa Mix phone: GBLKMIX

How to entry this giveaway? Just follow these steps via Gleam widget:

Visit Leagoo’s Facebook and Twitter, follow them; Share this article to your Facebook, Twitter, Google+ or other social media;

Terms & Conditions: 1. The giveaway is an international giveaway.

2. We are not responsible for lost shipments.

3. We are not responsible for any duties, import taxes that you may incur.

4. We reserve all rights to make any changes to this giveaway.

5. The prize will be shipped in a week when the giveaway end. Just follow the steps mentioned in the Gleam widget to participate in the giveaway. Once again, good luck.

Gizmochina Giveaway – Win A Leagoo Kiicaa Mix phone



Always be the first to know. Follow us: