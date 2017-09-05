Vivo X20 and Vivo X20A Appear On TENAA With 18:9 Screens & Dual Rear Cameras

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

The Vivo X20 and Vivo X20A (or X20 Plus?) have appeared on the website of Chinese certification commission, TENAA. The specifications are not listed but we at least get a good look at the design of both phones.

The Vivo X20 and Vivo X20A are identical in the images but will differ with respect to specifications. Both devices feature a full-vision display similar to that of the LG G6. Sources say the X20 will have a 5.2-inch screen and the X20A will have a 5.5-inch display.

There is a camera on the top left side of the display followed by the earpiece and the sensor. Since this is a design similar to that of the LG G6, the Vivo X20 and X20A don’t have front-mounted fingerprint scanners.

Vivo has instead settled for a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner with a square design. The scanner is positioned a bit low for easy reach.

At the top left corner is a dual camera setup similar to what is on the OnePlus 5 and the OPPO R11. This should not come as a surprise as all three manufacturers are owned by the same parent company. So it isn’t unusual that they share some similarities. The camera has a slight bump to it and above it is the familiar U-antenna line design which is mirrored at the bottom too.

Power button and volume rocker are on the right and SIM tray is on the left. Take a close look at the bottom of the picture that shows the rear and you should see the 3.5mm audio jack.

The Vivo X20 and X20A are expected to launch in certain markers as the Vivo V7 and Vivo V7+. Vivo has announced that the V7+ will be unveiled on September 7.

(Sources: 1, 2 | via)