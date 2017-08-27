The Mid-Range Vivo Y69 Is A Revamped Vivo Y66

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Vivo’s Y-series is targeted at the entry level and mid-range category. Back in March, it released the Y66. The Y66’s selling point is its 16MP front facing camera with Vivo’s signature Moonlight Selfie effect. However for its INR 12,549 ($196) price, it skipped on key important features such as a fingerprint scanner and Android Nougat. The newly announced Vivo Y69 can be best described as what the Y66 should have been.

If you compare the specs of the Vivo Y69 and Y66, it is easy to see why we think the former is an upgraded version of the latter. Both devices have 5.5-inch HD displays, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of built-in storage.

The Vivo Y66 and Y69 are also powered by the same Mediatek MT6750 octa-core processor clocked at 1.5GHz. The 16MP selfie camera is present on the Y69 as well as the same 13MP rear camera.

So what has changed in the Vivo Y69? The design to start with. The Y69 employs the U-antenna design giving it a more premium look. It also swaps out the capacitive front buttons for a single home key that doubles as a fingerprint scanner. There might still be capacitive keys flanking the home button but they are not visible.

Battery capacity is still 3000mAh but the Vivo Y69 comes with Android Nougat out of the box with FunTouch OS 3.2. There are dual SIM slots, a microSD card slot (256GB max.), and an audio jack.

The Vivo Y69 is priced at INR 14,990 ($235). It will be available in Champagne Gold and Matte Black and will go on sale on September 1 at various offline stores and online platforms.