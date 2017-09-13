Here Are the First Official Camera Samples From the iPhone X, iPhone 8 & 8 Plus

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Apple finally unveiled its 2017 flagship smartphones which came out as iPhone X, iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. All three iPhones are coming out exactly 10 years after the launch of the first iPhones which introduced numerous design concepts that have been adopted by modern smartphone platforms, such as the use of multi-touch gestures for navigation, virtual physical controls including keyboard in favor of those rendered by the operating system itself on its touchscreen and several others. One spectacular thing about iPhones is their powerful camera with quality picture output.

The three new iPhones all come with upgraded cameras compared to the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus. The iPhone X camera mounts the spotlight with its AR-friendly dual camera setup at the rear. The dual cameras consist of a 12MP f1.8 sensor and a second 12 MP f2.4 telephoto lens with 2X zoom. Both camera modules come with optical image stabilization which is a new addition. There is also portrait mode capability along with new real-time lighting effects allowing you to dramatically alter the look of your subject. The camera also comes with Portrait mode on the front-facing camera as well which is yet another first on an iPhone. With such camera setup we wouldn't expect the iPhone X to disappoint in its picture quality and to prove the camera prowess, Apple has shared some really stunning camera samples. You can check them out from below

Apple iPhone X official camera samples