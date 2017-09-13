Apple iPhone X is Official with Bezel-less Design, OLED Screen, Face ID, $999 Pricing

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Apple has finally unveiled its much anticipated tenth anniversary smartphone, the iPhone X (pronounced ten) alongside the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. As the rumor mill had predicted, the iPhone X comes with a full screen display with a u-shaped notch to house all the necessary sensors. Here is all that you need to know on its specs, features and pricing.

Design and Display

A decade ago, Apple introduced its first iPhone that came with a bigger screen and plenty of exciting features that were not found on competitor phones. The design of the first iPhone inspired other smartphone OEMs to launch big screen phones. The iPhone X with its refreshed design is expected to inspire rival brands to launch similar phones in the near future.

The iPhone X has a glass and metal combination body that was first seen on iPhone 4 from 2010. The glass is reinforced with internal and copper structure which makes it the strongest glass ever used on a smartphone. The handset measures 143.6 x 70.9 x 7.7 mm and its weight is 174 grams. With IP68 certification, the iPhone X’s body is resistant to dust and water. It comes in two colors like Silver and Space Gray.

The display is the USP of the iPhone X as it features a 5.8-inch OLED screen that supports a resolution of 1,125 x 2,436 pixels with a pixel density of 458 ppi. The screen of the iPhone X is called Super Retina Display by Apple.

It offers a screen-to-body ratio of 81.23 percent and has super-slim bezels around the screen. The topside of the screen has a notch that houses the selfie camera and Face ID sensor. The True Tone display can automatically adjust the screen’s color by scanning the ambient conditions. It also supports Dolby Vision, HDR 10 and 3D Touch.

Performance, Software and Face ID

The Apple A11 Bionic six-core chipset that is 25 percent faster and 70 percent power efficient than the Apple A10 Fusion powers the iPhone X. It also features an in-house graphics from Apple that offers 30 percent better performance than the one Apple had used previously. The improved stereo speaker on the iPhone X is 25 percent louder than the iPhone 7 duo. The iPhone X also carries support for Bluetooth 5.0.

The exact capacity of the iPhone X’s battery was not revealed at its launch event. However, Apple claims that it can last 2 hours more than the iPhone 7. The presence of the glass body allows the iPhone X to support Qi wireless charging. The quick charging feature that has been introduced on the iPhone X can gain 50 percent battery by charging it for 30 minutes.

The iOS 11 will come preinstalled on the iPhone X. It brings the new tap to wake feature. Swiping upwards allows users to unlock the iPhone X and swiping up and hold will show the multitasking UI. Swiping up and throwing gesture brings user to home screen. The Control Center is moved to the top on iPhone X.

Touch ID sensor has been replaced by the new Face ID feature. Enabled with a projector that creates 30,000 dots on the face of the user and a flood illuminator that allows the feature to function even in the dark, the Face ID feature can scan the face of the user and unlock the iPhone X. It can be also used for authenticating payments through Apple Pay.

The face scanning sensors on the iPhone X brings a AR new feature called Animoji (animated emoji) that can be used on iMessage. It allows the cartoon characters can match the facial expressions and voice of the user.

Cameras

The iPhone X has a 7-megapixel f/2.2 aperture TrueDepth camera that supports full HD videos at 30 fps and HD videos at 240 fps. It is coupled with Portrait mode that allows user to snap impressive bokeh effect shots with real-time lighting effects.

The dual cameras that reside on the back panel of the iPhone X includes a 12-megapixel f/1.8 wide-angle sensor and a 12-megapixel f/2.4 telephoto lens with twofold optical zoom. The dual cameras are equipped with dual OIS and quad-LED flash. It can shoot 4K videos at 60 fps and slow-motion videos of 1080 pixels at 240 fps. Portrait Mode is accompanied with real-time lighting effects and the Stage Light feature separates the subject from the background.

iPhone X Storage Variants, Price and Availability

The iPhone comes in two storage options like 64 GB and 256 GB. Both are respectively priced at $999 and $1,149. The iPhone X pre-orders will begin on Oct. 23 in the U.S. and it will start shipping from Nov. 3.

In the U.S., the 64 GB iPhone X can be purchased outright for $999 or with monthly installments of 49.91 through AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon and Sprint. The 256 GB iPhone X can be bought at its full retail price of $1,149 or with monthly payments of $56.16 through aforementioned carriers.