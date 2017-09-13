Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 Records Over 700K Registrations in Just Two Days

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 opened up for reservation on the same day it was launched in China. In just one day, the reservations had hit over 250,000 in less than 24 hours after it was launched. Two days after, the reservations have already surpassed 700,000 on Xiaomi’s Mi Mall and stood at 705,434 as at the time of filing this report.

The Mi Mix 2 reservations only opened on Mi Mall and there are no indications when the device will be available on other channels. While not all the reservations will transform to real sales, the figures show the level of interests the device commands. The Mix 2 will go on sale on September 15 and we still expect the sales to be a record breaker. he reservations will be opened until September 15 and we expect the figures to surpass 1 million persons. It remains to be seen if there is enough stock to prevent long queues of persons waiting to buy the Mix 2.

As a reminder, the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 features a 5.99-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2160 x 1080. It is powered by a Snapdragon 835 chip with an Adreno 540 GPU. The processor is backed by a 6GB RAM on some models while there are three storage versions; 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB. There is also an 8GB RAM + 128GB Special Edition. The Mi MIX 2 packs a single 12MP Sony IM386 sensor at the rear as well as a 5MP selfie camera. There is a 4,400mAH battery under the hood with QC 3.0 and a rear mounted fingerprint sensor. There is also dual WiFi band support and it supports 43 bands, 22 of which are LTE bands, including band 20. The Mi MIX 2 runs on MIUI 9 based on Android Nougat, is available in black only except for the Special Ceramic edition and it starts at 3299 yuan (∼$506) for the base model with 6GB RAM + 64GB storage.

