Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 vs Mi Mix: Smaller Is Better! (Image Comparison)

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 is an important smartphone for the company this year, as it not only succeeds the popular Mi Mix flagship but also competes directly with the established players in the premium segment like the Samsung Galaxy S8 and the LG V30. The phone comes with upgrades in the external as well as internal department to ensure that it meets the requirements of a 2017 flagship. The Mix 2 is no longer a concept phone, rather it’s meant to be your choice in the premium flagship category.

So, what changes does the Mi Mix 2 bring in comparison to the older Mi Mix? We carried the Mi Mix to the conference earlier today in order to give you a comparison of the Mi Mix 2 vs Mi Mix. You can clearly see the changes in design in the images and you can checkout the changes in the specifications in the table down below. Also, you can check out full specs of the Mi Mix 2 from here.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 vs Mi Mix

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 Xiaomi Mi Mix DIMENSIONS | WT. 151.8 x 75.5 x 7.7

185g (Black) /

150.5 x 74.6 x 7.7mm

187g (White Ceramic) 158.8 x 81.9 x 7.9mm

209 grams CPU SD835@2.45GHz SD821@2.35GHz MEMORY (6/8GB+64/128/256GB)

MicroSD: NO

UFS 2.1 (4/6GB + 64/128/256GB)

MicroSD: NO

UFS 2.0 DISPLAY 5.99-inch 2160 x 1080p

18:9 6.4-inch 2040 x 1080p

17:9

CAMERA 12MP 1.25um

PDAF

dual tone flash

4-axis OIS



5MP Front 1080p

16MP f/2.0

PDAF

dual tone flash

4-axis OIS



5MP Front 1080p



COMMS Bluetooth 5.0

USB Type-C

Wi-Fi ac

NFC

No 3.5mm headphone jack Bluetooth 4.2

USB Type-C

Wi-Fi ac

NFC

3.5mm headphone jack SPECIAL FEATURES High Screen To Body Ratio

18:9 aspect ratio High Screen To Body Ratio

17:9 aspect ratio BATTERY FEATURES 3400mAh QC 3.0 4400mAh QC 3.0 PRICE DIFFERENCE 3299 Yuan ($506) / 3599 Yuan ($552) /

3999 Yuan ($614) / 4699 Yuan ($721) 3499 Yuan ($536) / 3999 Yuan ($614)

The Mi Mix 2 is now noticeably smaller than its predecessor, making it easier for every day operations. The phone continues with a ceramic body as the Mi Mix but ditches the 3.5mm headphone jack on top. This isn’t surprising since even the earlier launched Xiaomi Mi 6 didn’t feature a dedicated headphone jack. Further, the bezel at the bottom of the phone is now smaller than before, making more room for the display. But the top bezel is a bit thicker than its predecessor. Also, at the back, you’ll find that the camera is protruding unlike the Mi Mix which didn’t have a camera bump.

Rest of the design aspects have remained more or less the same. Check out the Mi Mix 2 vs Mi Mix comparison in the pictures below.